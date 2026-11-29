How to watch Benfica vs Famalicao with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga Portugal - Game Week 12 30 Nov 2026 - 15:15 Estadio da Luz

Benfica host Famalicao at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon in a Liga Portugal fixture.

Marco Silva's side sit second in the table and are looking to respond after a heavy defeat in Europe. They lost 4-0 at Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on November 26.

That result ended a run of four straight wins for Benfica in all competitions. They beat Torreense 3-1 in the Taca de Portugal and Estrela da Amadora 3-2 in the league in that spell.

Famalicao arrive in Lisbon in 11th place under Ricardo Silva. Their recent form has been uneven, with a 4-0 win at Rio Ave followed by a 3-0 home defeat to Braga.

They did bounce back with a 1-0 victory over Arouca on November 6, and they showed resistance in a 2-2 League Cup draw with Braga.

The sides drew 2-2 when they last met in Liga Portugal in May. Famalicao will fancy their chances of another strong showing at the Luz.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match.

Official broadcast information for Benfica vs Famalicao is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

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