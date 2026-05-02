Bundesliga - Bundesliga Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and FC Heidenheim will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 9:30 AM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Bayern Munich vs FC Heidenheim are listed below. US viewers can watch the match live on ESPN Select.

Bayern Munich return to Bundesliga action at the Allianz Arena, hosting bottom-of-the-table FC Heidenheim in what is a routine league fixture on paper but anything but routine in context.

Vincent Kompany's side come into this match just 24 hours removed from an emotionally draining Champions League semi-final first leg. Bayern fell 5-4 to Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night, a nine-goal thriller that left the tie delicately poised ahead of the return leg in Munich.

Kompany was defiant after the defeat in Paris, insisting his players are willing to "die on the pitch" to reach the Champions League final. That spirit will need to be channelled carefully here, with squad rotation likely given the fixture congestion and a lengthy injury list already testing the squad's depth.

Heidenheim arrive in Munich as the Bundesliga's bottom side, fighting to avoid relegation. Frank Schmidt's team have shown they are no pushovers, however, earning draws against Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Moenchengladbach in recent weeks.

The visitors will be without several key players of their own, but the chance to take points from the champions at the Allianz Arena would represent a significant moment in their survival bid.

For Bayern, the priority is managing minutes while maintaining their grip at the top of the Bundesliga table. With the Champions League second leg looming, Kompany faces a genuine squad management challenge.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bayern Munich vs FC Heidenheim, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs FC Heidenheim with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Bayern Munich head into this match with a significant number of absentees. L. Klanac, S. Gnabry, T. Bischof, R. Guerreiro, W. Mike, C. Kiala, L. Karl, and D. Santos are all listed as injured. No suspensions are recorded, and no confirmed projected XI is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

FC Heidenheim are also without a number of players. S. Conteh, B. Gimber, M. Kaufmann, M. Honsak, and L. Paqarada are all sidelined through injury. No suspensions are in place for the visitors, and no projected XI has been confirmed.

Form

Bayern Munich have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only once. Their most recent outing was a 5-4 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final first leg on April 28. Prior to that, they beat Mainz 05 4-3 in the Bundesliga and defeated Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 in the DFB-Pokal. Bayern have scored 18 goals across those five matches and conceded 14, reflecting a run of high-scoring, open games.

FC Heidenheim have taken seven points from their last five Bundesliga matches, recording two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over St. Pauli on April 25. They also drew 3-3 with Bayer Leverkusen and 2-2 with Borussia Moenchengladbach, scoring 10 goals and conceding seven across the five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in December 2025, when Bayern Munich won 4-0 at Heidenheim's ground in the Bundesliga. That result continued a pattern of Bayern dominance in this fixture. Across the last five meetings, Bayern have won four times and Heidenheim once, with Bayern scoring 16 goals to Heidenheim's nine. The sole Heidenheim win came in April 2024, when they beat Bayern 3-2 at home.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Bayern Munich sit top in first place, while FC Heidenheim are bottom in 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs FC Heidenheim today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: