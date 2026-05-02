Today's game between Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 12:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig are listed below.

US viewers can watch the match live on ESPN Select. Sign up through the link to access the stream directly.

Bayer Leverkusen host RB Leipzig at the BayArena in a Bundesliga fixture that matters considerably to both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

Leverkusen sit sixth in the table and are in urgent need of points after a difficult run. A 2-1 Bundesliga defeat to Augsburg was followed by a 2-0 DFB-Pokal semi-final exit at the hands of Bayern Munich, ending their cup ambitions for the season. Xabi Alonso's side have shown they can still produce — a 1-0 win away at Borussia Dortmund and a 6-3 dismantling of Wolfsburg are proof of that — but consistency has been the problem.

Mark Flekken has been one of the few bright spots during this difficult spell. Manuel Neuer singled out the Leverkusen goalkeeper after the Bayern defeat, calling him outstanding and admitting his side left chances on the field. Robert Andrich, meanwhile, used the aftermath of that cup exit to make a public case to Julian Nagelsmann for a place in Germany's World Cup squad.

Leipzig arrive in far better shape. Marco Rose's side are third in the Bundesliga and have won all five of their last five league matches. They beat Union Berlin 3-1 last Friday and hammered Hoffenheim 5-0 in March. Yan Diomande has been central to their form, and the 19-year-old's performances have attracted significant transfer interest — reports suggest Bayern Munich have identified him as a top target, though they view the fee as prohibitive.

This fixture has produced goals consistently in recent seasons, and neither side is short of attacking threat. Leipzig's defensive injury concerns add another variable to what should be an open game at the BayArena.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Leverkusen will be without C. Kofane, M. Terrier, M. Flekken, and L. Vazquez through injury. No suspensions are listed for the home side. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Leipzig travel to the BayArena missing E. Banzuzi, S. Suleiman, L. Zingerle, C. Lukeba, and V. Gebel through injury. No suspensions affect the away squad. No confirmed lineup is available at this stage, and the team news will be updated as the match approaches.

Form

Leverkusen have a W3 D0 L2 record across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 Bundesliga win at FC Koeln on April 25. They also beat Borussia Dortmund 1-0 away and put six past Wolfsburg in a 6-3 win, though losses to Augsburg (1-2) and Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal (0-2) broke up the run. Across those five matches, Leverkusen scored 9 goals and conceded 9.

Leipzig have been in outstanding Bundesliga form, winning all five of their last five league fixtures. Their most recent match was a 3-1 victory over Union Berlin on April 24. They also beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 away and defeated Hoffenheim 5-0 in March. Leipzig scored 12 goals and conceded just two across those five games, keeping a clean sheet in the Hoffenheim win.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 20, 2025, when Bayer Leverkusen beat RB Leipzig 3-1 at the Red Bull Arena in the Bundesliga. Before that, the two clubs drew 2-2 in Leipzig in January 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Bundesliga, each side has won twice, with one draw. The five meetings have produced 16 goals in total.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, RB Leipzig are third while Bayer Leverkusen are sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: