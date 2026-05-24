Today's game between Bay FC and Chicago Stars will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 5:00 PM.

Bay FC vs Chicago Stars is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bay FC host Chicago Stars in NWSL action, with both clubs arriving at this fixture from very different positions in the table and carrying very different kinds of pressure.

Bay FC have been inconsistent across recent weeks, picking up draws and suffering defeats in a run that has left them looking over their shoulders rather than upward. Emma Coates' side need a result to arrest a slide that has seen them fail to win in four of their last five outings.

Chicago Stars arrive as the league's bottom side, yet there was at least one significant development in their last outing. Mallory Swanson returned to the field from maternity leave, coming off the bench against North Carolina Courage, and her presence gives Martin Sjoegren's squad a lift regardless of the scoreline that day.

The Stars have been leaking goals at an alarming rate, but Swanson's return signals that the squad is beginning to reassemble. Whether she features from the start or again from the bench remains to be seen.

For Bay FC, three points would provide genuine relief. A win would move them clear of the lower reaches of the table and offer some breathing room as the NWSL season enters a critical phase.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this NWSL fixture live.

How to watch Bay FC vs Chicago Stars with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Bay FC head coach Emma Coates has no injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Chicago Stars manager Martin Sjoegren is similarly without any listed absences or disciplinary concerns in the current data. No confirmed lineup is available yet, though the anticipated return of Mallory Swanson to the squad following her comeback from maternity leave adds an important dimension to their selection options.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Bay FC head into this match having won just once in their last five NWSL games, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats across that run. Their only victory came away at San Diego Wave FC, while back-to-back draws against Utah Royals and Boston Legacy FC showed some resilience. The low point came in a 3-0 home defeat to Gotham FC, and they were beaten 2-0 by Portland Thorns in their most recent outing. Bay FC have scored two goals and conceded six across those five matches, a return that underlines the need for improvement at both ends.

Chicago Stars have endured a difficult stretch, winning just once in five games and losing their last four consecutively. Their sole bright spot was a 2-0 win over Boston Legacy FC in late April, but since then they have conceded nine goals without reply against Portland Thorns, Gotham FC, Kansas City Current, and most recently North Carolina Courage, who beat them 4-0. That run of form reflects a side that has struggled badly for defensive stability.





Head-to-Head Record





The recent head-to-head record between these two sides leans in Chicago's favour, with the Stars winning two of the last four completed meetings. Bay FC claimed a 2-1 victory at home in April 2024, but Chicago responded with a 2-1 win at Bay FC in the return fixture that same year. The most recent encounter, played in August 2025, ended 1-1. Chicago have shown they can hurt Bay FC on the road, and this series has been consistently tight.

Standings

Bay FC sit 13th in the NWSL table, while Chicago Stars are bottom of the standings in 16th place, making this a fixture with genuine urgency for both sides.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bay FC vs Chicago Stars today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: