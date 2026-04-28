Today's game between Barracas Central and Audax Italiano will kick-off at Apr 28, 2026, 8:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Barracas Central vs Audax Italiano are listed below. Viewers in the United States have several ways to follow this Copa Sudamericana fixture.

Barracas Central host Audax Italiano in Group G of the Copa Sudamericana, with both sides looking to sharpen their position in the standings and build momentum in South America's second-tier club competition.

Barracas Central head into this fixture off the back of a draw-heavy run in domestic and continental football. Four draws from their last five matches across all competitions reflect a side that is difficult to beat but has struggled to convert solidity into wins. Their most recent outing, a 1-1 draw with Racing Club in the Liga Profesional, extended that pattern.

Audax Italiano arrive from Chile carrying mixed form. A win over Vasco da Gama in the Copa Sudamericana showed they can compete at this level, but back-to-back defeats in the Chilean Primera Division and a loss to Olimpia in continental play have raised questions about their consistency away from home.

The Group G table gives this match added weight. Audax Italiano sit second, one place above Barracas Central in third, meaning the Argentine hosts need a positive result to close the gap and keep their knockout-stage ambitions alive.

For Audax, a win would consolidate their standing and put pressure on the clubs above them. For Barracas, dropping points at home in the group phase is a risk they cannot afford to take lightly.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Barracas Central vs Audax Italiano live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Barracas Central vs Audax Italiano with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Barracas Central ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been provided, and the squad picture will become clearer closer to kick-off.

Audax Italiano are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup details have been supplied. Updates will be added as they emerge ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Barracas Central have gone four matches without a win in their last five outings, recording four draws and one win across all competitions. Their sole victory in that run came away at Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto in the Liga Profesional, winning 2-1. They have kept three clean sheets in five matches, most recently holding Racing Club to a 1-1 draw on April 25, and drew 0-0 with both Olimpia and Vasco da Gama in the Copa Sudamericana. That defensive record shows a team hard to break down, even if goals at the other end have been scarce.

Audax Italiano have taken three points from a possible 15 in their last five matches, winning once, drawing once, and losing three times. Their win came against Vasco da Gama in the Copa Sudamericana on April 15, a 2-1 victory away from home. They conceded three goals in back-to-back Primera Division defeats against Huachipato and Universidad Católica, the latter a 4-3 loss, and fell 2-0 to Olimpia in continental play on April 9. Audax have scored seven goals across the five matches but conceded ten, pointing to a side that can create chances while remaining vulnerable at the back.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for these two clubs across the last five meetings. This fixture may represent a rare or first encounter between Barracas Central and Audax Italiano at this level of continental competition.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group G, Audax Italiano currently sit second and Barracas Central third, making this a direct contest between two sides separated by a single place in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barracas Central vs Audax Italiano today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: