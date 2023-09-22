Where to watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo: Live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the La Liga match between Barcelona and Celta Vigo, as well as kick-off time and team news

Barcelona will be looking to extend their winning run to six straight La Liga victories when they welcome Celta Vigo at home on Saturday. The Catalonian club have picked up 13 points from their last five games and are a mere two points away from Real Madrid, who sit top of the table.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, sits 16th in the table and took only one point from their opening three matches. The club did however bounce back after the international break, winning three points away to Almeria. But they were beaten 1-0 by Mallora in their latest game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo kick-off time

Date: Saturday 23 September, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm EDT Venue: Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium

The game between Barcelona and Celta Vigo will be played at the Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12:30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Barcelona vs Celta Vigo online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Young midfielder Fermín López made his return from suspension to replace Unai Hernández in the side's Champions League game against Antwerp.

Ronald Araujo has resumed training after recuperating from a calf injury. However, Araujo's availability for the match is still unknown, joining the injured Pedri on the list of absentees, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Cancelo, Balde, Martínez, Christensen, Alonso, Kounde Midfielders: Gavi, Romeu, Roberto, de Jong, Gündogan, Casadó, López Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Félix, Yamal

Celta Vigo team news

Rafael Benitez's squad is looking good at the moment, as Franco Cervi is their only confirmed absentee out with a muscle injury. The match might see a change in tactics though, in particular, Tasos Douvikas in the forward lineup.