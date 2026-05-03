Women's Champions League - Final Stage Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Bayern Munich will kick-off at May 3, 2026, 10:30 AM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Barcelona vs Bayern Munich are listed below. Paramount+ holds broadcast rights for the Women's Champions League in the United States, while ESPN Deportes carries select matches with Spanish-language commentary.

If you are travelling outside your home country and find your usual streaming service is geo-blocked, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a supported region, you can access your preferred broadcaster and watch the match live.

Barcelona host Bayern Munich at Spotify Camp Nou in the second leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final, with the Blaugrana holding the advantage after a 1-1 draw in Germany.

Pere Romeu's side arrive at this stage in formidable domestic shape. They sealed a seventh consecutive Liga F title with a 4-1 win over Espanyol last week, extending a run of dominance that has become the defining story of the Spanish women's game. This is their record eighth straight semi-final appearance in the competition.

Bayern Munich bring their own momentum to Barcelona. Jose Barcala's side have won four consecutive Frauen-Bundesliga titles, with their most recent triumph coming in a dramatic 3-2 win over Union Berlin. That domestic consistency has been matched by a genuine belief in European competition this season.

The first leg at the Allianz Arena ended level, giving Bayern a fighting chance of reaching a final they have never contested. Midfielder Linda Dahlmann spoke ahead of that match about her side being ready for their "second chance" — and they took a point back to Munich.

Barcelona will be without Laia Aleixandri, who has been sidelined since suffering a serious knee injury in February. Aitana Bonmati, the three-time Ballon d'Or winner, has returned to training after her own lengthy absence since November, though her availability for this second leg remains uncertain.

Bayern are also managing absences. Lena Oberdorf and Sarah Zadrazil have both missed time through knee injuries, limiting Barcala's options in midfield for what is the biggest match of their European campaign.

With the tie perfectly poised at 1-1 on aggregate, everything is to play for at Spotify Camp Nou. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news or probable lineups are available for Barcelona ahead of this second leg. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Similarly, Bayern Munich have not released confirmed injury or suspension information for this fixture. Further details will be provided as they become available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Barcelona head into this match with four wins from their last five across all competitions, drawing only the first leg against Bayern Munich on April 25, which finished 1-1. Their most recent league outing produced a 1-4 win at Espanyol, and they have scored freely throughout this run, putting six past both FC Badalona and Real Madrid Femenino in separate fixtures. Across those five matches, Barcelona have scored 16 goals and conceded two.

Bayern Munich have also won four of their last five, with the 1-1 draw in the first leg their only dropped points. They beat Union Berlin 2-3 in the Bundesliga on April 22 and edged Manchester United Women twice in the quarter-finals, winning 2-1 and 2-3 in those two legs. Bayern have scored nine goals across their last five matches and conceded three.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides was the first leg of this semi-final on April 25, 2026, which ended 1-1 at the Allianz Arena in the Women's Champions League. Prior to that, Barcelona beat Bayern 7-1 in the Women's Champions League group stage in October 2025. Across the last five meetings — all in the Women's Champions League — Barcelona have won three, with one draw and one Bayern win. Barcelona have scored 12 goals across those fixtures, Bayern seven.

Standings

In the Women's Champions League, Barcelona finished the league phase in first place, while Bayern Munich came in fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: