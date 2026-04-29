Today's game between Barcelona SC and Universidad Catolica will kick-off at Apr 29, 2026, 8:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Barcelona SC vs Universidad Católica are listed below. The match is available to watch via Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Barcelona SC host Universidad Católica in a Copa Libertadores Group D fixture, with both sides needing points to improve their standing in the group.

The Ecuadorian club arrive at this match in inconsistent domestic form. Barcelona SC have won just two of their last five across all competitions, and a 3-0 defeat to Boca Juniors in the Libertadores last time out in the group stage will have sharpened the focus ahead of this one.

Universidad Católica travel from Chile carrying their own concerns. The Santiago club have lost three of their last five matches, though a 1-2 away win against Cruzeiro in the Libertadores showed they can produce on the continental stage when it matters.

With both teams sitting in the bottom half of Group D, this fixture carries real weight. A defeat for either side would leave them with little margin for error as the group stage progresses.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona SC vs Universidad Católica live.

How to watch Barcelona SC vs Universidad Catolica with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for Barcelona SC ahead of this Copa Libertadores fixture. Information on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Universidad Católica have also not yet released squad or injury updates. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Barcelona SC have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Orense in the Serie A, following a 2-1 league win over Mushuc Runa. The low point of that run was a 3-0 loss to Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores, and a 3-1 defeat to CSD Macara also featured in that stretch. Barcelona SC have scored seven goals across those five games and conceded nine.

Universidad Católica have won two and lost three of their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Universidad de Chile in the Primera División. The standout result in this run was a 1-2 away win at Cruzeiro in the Copa Libertadores, though they also lost 1-2 to Union La Calera and 1-2 to Boca Juniors in the group stage. Católica have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for Barcelona SC and Universidad Católica. This section will be updated if historical meeting data becomes available ahead of kick-off.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group D, Universidad Católica sit third and Barcelona SC fourth. Both clubs are in the lower half of the group, meaning this fixture has direct implications for which side can realistically push for a top-two finish and progression from the group stage.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona SC vs Universidad Catolica today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: