How to watch Barbados vs Guadeloupe with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 5 12 Nov 2026 - 14:00

Barbados host Guadeloupe in the CONCACAF Nations League, with both sides having contrasting trajectories heading into this fixture.

Barbados sit top of Group 2 in League B and arrive in strong form, having won four of their last five competitive matches. Back-to-back victories over Bermuda have reinforced their position at the summit.

Guadeloupe, by contrast, are rooted to the bottom of the group after losing their two most recent matches against Saint Lucia. The pressure is mounting on the visiting side to produce a result.

The two teams met earlier in this Nations League cycle, drawing 2-2 when Guadeloupe were the hosts. That result will give Guadeloupe some encouragement, but Barbados will be looking to use home advantage to their benefit this time.

This is a fixture with real group-stage implications. A Barbados win would further cement their place at the top, while Guadeloupe need points to avoid finishing the campaign in last place.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for any confirmed TV channel or live stream details.

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