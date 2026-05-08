Today's game between Banfield and San Martin de Tucuman will kick-off at May 8, 2026, 8:10 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Banfield vs San Martin de Tucuman in the Copa Argentina are listed below.

If you are travelling abroad and your usual streaming service is unavailable, a VPN may allow you to access coverage from your home country.

Banfield and San Martin de Tucuman meet in the Copa Argentina in what represents a cross-division fixture, with the Liga Profesional side hosting a San Martin team competing in the Primera Nacional.

Banfield arrive at this cup tie on the back of a mixed run in the league. Alejandro Medina's side picked up a win against Barracas Central on May 2nd, but two defeats in their previous four Liga Profesional outings point to a team still searching for consistency.

San Martin de Tucuman, by contrast, come into this fixture with some momentum. Three wins from their last five Primera Nacional games, including a 2-1 victory over Atletico Rafaela last weekend, suggest a side in reasonable shape heading into cup competition.

The Copa Argentina operates as a genuine leveller between Argentina's divisions, and San Martin will see this as an opportunity to test themselves against top-flight opposition.

For Banfield, progression is the minimum expectation at home, but cup football rarely follows the script. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Copa Argentina fixture live.

How to watch Banfield vs San Martin de Tucuman with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Banfield ahead of this Copa Argentina fixture, and no projected XI has been released.

Similarly, San Martin de Tucuman have not yet provided team news ahead of the tie. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Banfield have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory away at Barracas Central on May 2nd, which snapped a run that included back-to-back league losses to Lanus and Argentinos Juniors. Across those five games, Banfield scored five goals and conceded five, reflecting a side that has struggled to impose itself defensively.

San Martin de Tucuman have won three, lost one, and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Atletico Rafaela in the Primera Nacional, and they also claimed a Copa Argentina victory over Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto in April. San Martin have kept two clean sheets in their last five outings, conceding just three goals in that run.





Head-to-Head Record





The two clubs have met three times in recorded head-to-head fixtures, with Banfield holding the edge. Their most recent encounter was a 1-1 draw in the Liga Profesional on October 2nd, 2018, when San Martin de Tucuman were the home side. Banfield claimed a 1-0 away win at San Martin in October 2008, while a goalless draw at Banfield in April 2009 rounds out the dataset.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Banfield vs San Martin de Tucuman today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: