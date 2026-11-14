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NFL
Baltimore RavensBaltimore Ravens
M&T Bank Stadium
Los Angeles ChargersLos Angeles Chargers
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How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL game LIVE: QB Jacoby Brissett set to make debut for Ravens, online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers, as well as kick-off time and team news

Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers kick-off time

The Baltimore Ravens host the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland), during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Monday, November 16 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT (1.15am GMT on Tuesday 17).

Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter reunites with his former mentor Jim Harbaugh as two struggling franchises collide on Monday Night Football.

The Ravens (4-5) have turned to newly acquired quarterback Jacoby Brissett to try and snap a four-game losing streak against the winless Los Angeles Chargers (0-8).

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers

In the US:

ABC / ESPN / ESPN Unlimited / NFL+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass / Sky Sports NFL

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

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Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers Team News

Baltimore Ravens Team News

  • Quarterback Situation: Lamar Jackson is sidelined for 6 to 10 weeks with a broken and dislocated thumb. Newly traded veteran Jacoby Brissett will get the start under center after being acquired following a four-game losing skid.
  • Key Injuries & Status: Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) has been officially ruled out for his fourth consecutive game. Safeties/defenders like Kyle Hamilton and Nate Wiggins were monitored earlier in the week, though the roster is relatively intact outside of Jackson. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (calf) and guard Vega Ioane (knee/shoulder) had limited practices during the week
  • Roster Moves: Baltimore recently signed kickers Riley Patterson and Harrison Mevis (practice squad) as they look to stabilize special teams.
  • Offensive/Defensive Focus: Running back Derrick Henry (689 yards, 8 TDs) continues to anchor the run game, while Zay Flowers leads the receiving targets (614 yards). Head coach Jesse Minter, formerly the Chargers' defensive coordinator, faces his old squad seeking to bounce back from a stretch where the defense surrendered over 33 points per game during their slide.

Los Angeles Chargers Team News

  • Quarterback Situation: Justin Herbert has endured a difficult year statistically, throwing 6 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.
  • Playmakers: Running back Omarion Hampton leads the ground attack, while Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu anchor the pass rush.

Key Injuries & Practice Reports

  • Wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) and receiver Brenen Thompson (hamstring) missed consecutive practices late in the week.
  • Offensive lineman / tackle Trey Pipkins III (personal/knee) had his 21-day practice window opened from Injured Reserve, providing a potential boost to an OL heavily depleted by IR losses (Rashawn Slater, Tyler Biadasz, Trevor Penning).
  • LB Daiyan Henley returned to full participation after dealing with a personal matter, following a bizarre aborted trade to Denver that fell apart after a failed physical.
Baltimore Ravens
BAL

Form

Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

All Games

Baltimore Ravens
BAL
10
33
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
L
Buffalo Bills
BUF
36
10
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
L
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
13
35
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
L
Cleveland Browns
CLE
13
10
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
L
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
23
30
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
W
Matches played5
Points scored73

All Games

Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
22
44
Houston Texans
HOU
L
Los Angeles Rams
LA
24
9
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
L
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
22
6
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
L
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
17
23
Denver Broncos
DEN
L
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
30
23
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
L
Matches played5
Points scored77

Head to Head

Baltimore Ravens
Draw
Los Angeles Chargers
4
0
1
NFL
Los Angeles Chargers badge
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
23
Baltimore Ravens badge
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
30
FT
NFL
Los Angeles Chargers badge
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
10
Baltimore Ravens badge
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
20
FT
NFL
Baltimore Ravens badge
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
34
Los Angeles Chargers badge
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
6
FT
NFL
Baltimore Ravens badge
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
17
Los Angeles Chargers badge
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
23
FT
NFL
Los Angeles Chargers badge
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
10
Baltimore Ravens badge
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
22
FT
123Points scored72

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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