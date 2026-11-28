Ball State Cardinals vs Central Michigan Chippewas live streams

Ball State Cardinals vs Central Michigan Chippewas kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Scheumann Stadium

The annual battle for the Iron Spike shifts to Muncie on November 28, 2026, as Central Michigan visits Ball State at Scheumann Stadium with conference positioning hanging in the balance. Rivalry week in the Mid-American Conference always carries extra weight, and this late-season clash will be broadcast live nationally on CBS Sports Network. Fans looking to catch every snap without dealing with cable can stream the action live by signing up for Fubo's free trial.

Central Michigan arrives on the road needing a sharp performance from its offensive unit to quiet a hostile environment. The Chippewas have leaned heavily on their rushing attack and veteran leadership under center to grind out crucial yards in MAC play. To escape hostile territory with a victory, Central Michigan must establish early control on the ground, minimize costly turnovers, and disrupt Ball State's rhythm before the home crowd can become a factor.

Ball State protects its home turf determined to claim the rivalry trophy and cap the regular season on a high note. The Cardinals counter with a balanced playbook that relies on quick-tempo passing and aggressive defensive play up front to stall opposing drives. Keep an eye on Ball State's playmakers on the perimeter and their disruptive defensive line, both of which will be tasked with neutralizing Central Michigan's strengths and keeping the Iron Spike in Muncie.

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