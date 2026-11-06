How to watch Auxerre vs Paris FC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 10 7 Nov 2026 - 13:00 Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps

Auxerre host Paris FC at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps on Saturday, November 7, 2026, in a Ligue 1 fixture that separates a side fighting to climb the table from one with genuine European ambitions.

Will Still's Auxerre arrive at this match in uncertain form. A 5-1 defeat to Strasbourg last weekend was a damaging result, and the home side have managed just one win from their last four Ligue 1 outings. Still will need a response from his squad in front of their own supporters.

Paris FC come into this game with momentum behind them. Liam Rosenior's side beat Monaco 3-1 in their most recent Ligue 1 outing and sit fourth in the table, three points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain after nine matches.

Rosenior has rebuilt his reputation quickly since his turbulent spell in England. The former Chelsea manager, who lasted just 107 days at Stamford Bridge, has found his footing in French football and Paris FC are reaping the benefits of his work.

The contrast in league position tells its own story. Auxerre sit 14th while Paris FC occupy fourth, and the visitors will fancy their chances of extending their strong run on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Ligue 1 match, including kick-off time, team news, and recent form.

Team news & squads