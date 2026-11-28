How to watch Auxerre vs Marseille with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 12 29 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps

Marseille travel to the Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps on Sunday to face Auxerre in Ligue 1. Bruno Genesio's side will be looking to bounce back from a damaging league defeat.

That loss came against Le Mans, who won 3-2 at the Velodrome on November 22. It ended a run of four straight wins in all competitions and stung given the form Marseille had shown.

The response came midweek in the Europa League, where Marseille beat Levski Sofia 1-0. Amine Gouiri scored from the spot, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg controlled the midfield. Genesio was not happy with the Panenka penalty Gouiri missed later in the game.

Auxerre sit 15th and arrive in uneven shape under Will Still. They drew 1-1 with Monaco last time out, and they have picked up just one win in their last five league games.

Marseille are sixth, but the home side will fancy their chances of making life awkward. Auxerre have not been easy to beat at home against the sides around them, and Marseille's recent defensive lapse will give them encouragement.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch the match, including the TV channel and live stream situation.

Official broadcast information for Auxerre vs Marseille is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

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