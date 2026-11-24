How to watch Australia U17 vs Mozambique U17 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo United Kingdom DAZN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 3 25 Nov 2026 - 10:30

Australia U17 face Mozambique U17 in Group C of the World Cup U17, with the two sides sitting first and second in the table. Venue details have yet to be confirmed.

The Young Socceroos have made a solid start. They beat Argentina U17 2-0 in their opener, a result that marked their first win at this level of the competition since 2019.

That momentum was checked on matchday two. Australia were held to a 0-0 draw by Denmark U17, which kept them unbeaten but left them short of a second win.

Mozambique arrive after a mixed pair of results. They opened with a 4-0 victory over Denmark U17 and looked a confident, attacking side.

That form dipped in their latest outing, a 2-1 defeat to Argentina U17. Mozambique will want to bounce back quickly to protect their place near the top of the group.

With both teams still in contention, this fixture could shape the final standings in Group C. Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

Official broadcast information for Australia U17 vs Mozambique U17 is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once confirmed.

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