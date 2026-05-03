Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Q2 Stadium

Today's game between Austin FC and St. Louis City will kick-off at May 3, 2026, 5:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Austin FC vs St. Louis City are listed below. For the 2026 MLS season, Apple TV holds exclusive rights to every regular-season match, Leagues Cup fixture, and MLS Cup Playoff game. Coverage is built directly into a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost. The app is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices. Android users can also access the stream via tv.apple.com.

Apple TV holds global MLS rights across more than 100 countries, so travelling viewers can access the stream in most regions without any additional steps. If you are in a country where Apple TV's sports content is restricted, connecting through a VPN to a US server before launching the app will restore full access.

Austin FC host St. Louis City at Q2 Stadium in Austin in a Major League Soccer fixture between two sides sitting at the foot of the Western Conference standings.

Austin come into this game on the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC, a result that snapped a run of three consecutive defeats. Before that victory, the Verde and Black had shipped nine goals across losses to San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy, and a draw with Toronto FC did little to ease the pressure on the squad.

St. Louis arrive in Austin without a win in their last two MLS outings. Pat Noonan's side were beaten 3-2 by San Jose Earthquakes in their most recent league game, and a 4-1 defeat to Seattle Sounders the week before that compounded a difficult stretch. A 4-0 US Open Cup win over FC Tulsa offered brief respite, but their league form has been unconvincing.

Both clubs are separated by just one place in the Western Conference, with Austin sitting 13th and St. Louis directly below them in 14th. Three points for either side would provide a meaningful boost in the race to move clear of the bottom of the table.

The head-to-head record favors St. Louis in recent meetings. The visitors won 3-1 at Q2 Stadium in October 2025, which will give them confidence heading into this road trip.

Austin will be counting on home support at Q2 Stadium to give them the edge in what is a direct six-pointer at the wrong end of the West.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Austin FC vs St. Louis City live, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Austin FC vs St. Louis City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Austin FC ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases its squad news.

St. Louis City are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided. Further details are expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Austin FC head into this game with a record of one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Houston Dynamo FC in MLS, which ended a difficult run. Before that, they suffered a 5-1 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes and a 1-2 loss to LA Galaxy in league play. A 3-3 draw with Toronto FC was the other MLS result in this stretch, while a 2-1 US Open Cup defeat to Louisville City FC also features in their last five. Austin have scored eight goals and conceded ten across that run.

St. Louis City arrive with a record of one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 defeat to San Jose Earthquakes in MLS, and they were beaten 4-1 by Seattle Sounders the week before. Two draws against FC Dallas and New York City FC, both finishing 1-1, bookend a 4-0 US Open Cup win over FC Tulsa, which remains their only victory in this run. St. Louis have scored eight goals and conceded nine across these five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-1 win for St. Louis City, who claimed the points when Austin FC hosted them at Q2 Stadium in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in MLS, St. Louis hold the advantage with three wins to Austin's one, and one draw. Austin's only victory in this sequence came in March 2025, when they won 1-0 away at St. Louis.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Austin FC currently sit 13th while St. Louis City are placed 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austin FC vs St. Louis City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: