Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Q2 Stadium

Today's game between Austin FC and Sporting Kansas City will kick-off at May 16, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Austin FC vs Sporting Kansas City are listed below. Apple TV holds exclusive broadcast rights to Major League Soccer for the 2026 season, covering every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture within a standard subscription. If you already subscribe to Apple TV, you can watch this fixture at no extra cost through the Apple TV app, available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices.

Apple TV holds MLS rights across more than 100 countries, so most travelling viewers can access the stream without additional steps. If you are in a region where Apple TV's sports content is restricted, connecting through a VPN to a US server before launching the app will restore full access.

Austin FC host Sporting Kansas City at Q2 Stadium in Austin in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that arrives at a difficult moment for both clubs in the standings.

The Verde and Black come into this one having just absorbed a heavy defeat. A 5-0 loss at San Diego FC on May 14 was a brutal result that erased some of the goodwill built up by back-to-back wins over St. Louis City and Houston Dynamo FC in early May. Austin sit 13th in the Western Conference, and the margin for error is shrinking.

Sporting Kansas City arrive in no better shape. They have lost four of their last five matches and were hammered 6-0 at Portland Timbers on May 10, a result that laid bare the scale of the problems at Sporting Park. They are anchored in 15th place in the West, and the goals-against column makes for grim reading.

For Austin, this is a home fixture that represents a genuine chance to respond after the San Diego humiliation. Q2 Stadium has been a place where the Verde and Black have shown they can control games, and they will need that quality here.

Sporting, for their part, cannot afford to approach this trip without urgency. They have conceded at an alarming rate in recent weeks, and the table offers little comfort. A road performance of real substance is required.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Austin FC vs Sporting Kansas City live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Austin FC vs Sporting Kansas City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Austin FC ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club confirms its squad news.

Sporting Kansas City are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided for the visitors. Further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Austin FC come into this fixture having won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 defeat at San Diego FC on May 14, a result that followed a 2-2 draw with Minnesota United. The two wins in the sequence, both 2-0 victories over St. Louis City and Houston Dynamo FC, showed a more disciplined side of Austin's play, but the 5-1 loss to San Jose Earthquakes earlier in the run underlines the inconsistency that has defined their season. Austin have scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five outings.

Sporting Kansas City's recent record is one of the more alarming in the Western Conference. They have managed just one win from their last five matches, beating LA Galaxy 3-1 on May 14, but that result sits alongside a 6-0 thrashing at Portland Timbers, a 5-0 defeat at Chicago Fire FC, and a 3-0 loss at Vancouver Whitecaps. A 1-1 draw at Seattle Sounders FC is the only other point in the sequence. Sporting have scored five goals and conceded fifteen across those five matches, a defensive record that tells its own story.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2025, when Austin FC won 2-1 away at Sporting Kansas City in an MLS fixture. Before that, Austin won 1-0 at home in February 2025, while Sporting claimed a 2-0 victory at home in June 2024. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Austin hold three wins to Sporting's one, with one draw, and the Verde and Black have generally had the better of this series in recent years.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Austin FC sit 13th and Sporting Kansas City are placed 15th, meaning both clubs are operating in the bottom half of the table and in need of points to avoid a deeper slide.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austin FC vs Sporting Kansas City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: