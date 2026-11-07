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Major League Soccer
team-logoAustin FC
Q2 Stadium
team-logoPortland Timbers
Watch it on Apple TV
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Austin FC vs Portland Timbers
Austin FC
Portland Timbers
Major League Soccer

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Austin FC vs Portland Timbers in live Major League Soccer action today.

How to watch Austin FC vs Portland Timbers with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesApple TV
United KingdomApple TV
CanadaApple TV
AustraliaApple TV
New ZealandApple TV
IrelandApple TV
IndiaApple TV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaApple TV
Hong KongApple TV
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

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Major League Soccer - Game Week 34
Q2 Stadium

Austin FC host Portland Timbers at Q2 Stadium in Austin in a Western Conference MLS fixture that matters considerably for both clubs as the regular season enters its final stages.

Davy Arnaud's side arrive into this one in difficult form. Austin have lost four of their last five MLS matches, including a 4-1 defeat to LA Galaxy in their most recent outing, and their playoff hopes are growing thinner with each passing week. Sitting 14th in the Western Conference, the pressure on the home side is acute.

Portland arrive with momentum behind them. Marti Cifuentes's side have won three of their last five matches, including back-to-back victories over Charlotte FC and St. Louis City, and they beat Houston Dynamo FC 3-1 in their most recent outing. The Timbers are eighth in the West and firmly in the playoff conversation.

For Austin, this is a game they cannot afford to lose. A home defeat would all but extinguish their postseason ambitions and heap further pressure on Arnaud's squad with little time left to recover.

Portland, by contrast, will travel with confidence. Their recent run of results has turned what looked like a difficult season into a genuine push for the postseason, and a win in Austin would strengthen their position further.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Austin FC vs Portland Timbers live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

Team news & squads

Austin FC vs Portland Timbers Probable lineups

Manager

  • D. Arnaud

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