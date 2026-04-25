Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Q2 Stadium

Today's game between Austin FC and Houston Dynamo FC will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 8:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo FC are listed below. This match is available to watch via Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. There is no standalone MLS Season Pass this year; coverage is built directly into a standard Apple TV subscription, so existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost.

The Apple TV app is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices, making it straightforward to watch on whichever screen you prefer.

Austin FC host Houston Dynamo FC at Q2 Stadium in Austin for a Texas derby in Major League Soccer. Both clubs are separated by four places in the Western Conference standings, giving this fixture a competitive edge that goes beyond local rivalry.

Austin have endured a difficult run of form and will be looking to arrest a slide that has seen them drop into the bottom half of the West. The Verde and Black have not won any of their last three MLS outings, and the pressure on the home side to perform in front of their own supporters is real.

Houston arrive in considerably better shape. The Dynamo have won three of their last five matches across all competitions and claimed back-to-back MLS victories heading into this game, beating Orlando City on the road before defeating San Diego FC.

These two sides know each other well. Their most recent meeting ended 2-2 at Q2 Stadium in August 2025, and Houston hold the advantage in the last five head-to-head encounters, having won twice compared to Austin's one victory.

With Austin sitting 13th in the West and Houston occupying 9th, three points here would carry genuine significance for both clubs' ambitions over the remainder of the season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo FC live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Austin FC at this stage, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Houston Dynamo FC have also not yet released official squad details for this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are listed, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Check back for the latest team news ahead of the game.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Austin FC head into this match having taken one point from their last three MLS games, with their only recent win coming in a run that includes two draws and three defeats across all competitions in their last five. Their most recent outing was a heavy 5-1 loss to San Jose Earthquakes, and they were also beaten 1-2 by LA Galaxy in MLS play. A 3-3 draw with Toronto FC and a 2-2 stalemate against Inter Miami CF show they can score, but defensive solidity has been a clear problem across this run.

Houston Dynamo FC have a more mixed but ultimately encouraging recent record, winning three and losing two of their last five across all competitions. They beat San Diego FC 1-0 in their most recent match and followed a 1-0 win at Orlando City with a 4-1 US Open Cup victory over El Paso Locomotive FC. A 6-2 defeat to Colorado Rapids is the one significant blot, though back-to-back MLS wins since then point to a squad that has responded well.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2 when Austin FC hosted Houston Dynamo FC at Q2 Stadium in August 2025 in MLS. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Houston hold the edge with two wins to Austin's one, with two draws making up the remainder. Austin's sole victory in this run came in the US Open Cup in May 2025, when they won 3-1 at home.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Austin FC currently sit 13th while Houston Dynamo FC are placed 9th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: