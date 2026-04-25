Bundesliga - Bundesliga WWK Arena

Today's game between Augsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 9:30 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the USA are listed below.

Augsburg host Eintracht Frankfurt at the WWK Arena in a Bundesliga fixture that carries genuine mid-table significance for both clubs. Separated by just one place in the standings, neither side can afford to be complacent at this stage of the season.

Augsburg arrive at this game on the back of a memorable result. They beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 away from home in their last outing, a win that gave genuine momentum to a side that had previously drawn back-to-back games against Hoffenheim and Hamburger SV. The challenge now is to back that up on home soil.

Frankfurt's recent form tells a more complicated story. They were beaten 3-1 by RB Leipzig last time out, a result that followed a hard-fought 2-1 win at Wolfsburg. Dino Toppmöller's side have shown they can pick up points on the road, but consistency has been elusive.

Off the pitch, Frankfurt remain active in the transfer market. The club has been linked with Real Madrid defensive prospect Victor Valdepenas, with sporting director Markus Krösche reportedly tracking the young defender. There is also broader interest in the club's ownership structure, with American businessman John Textor having publicly declared his ambition to take over the Bundesliga side.

At the WWK Arena, Augsburg will fancy their chances of making home advantage count. Frankfurt, sitting one place above them in the table, will be equally determined to close out the season with something to show for their efforts.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Augsburg will be without Yusuf Keitel and Carlos Matsima through injury, with no suspensions affecting the squad. Their projected XI reads: Dahmen; Zesiger, Chaves, Gouweleeuw, Giannoulis; Rieder, Claude-Maurice, Massengo, Fellhauer; Kade, Ribeiro.

Frankfurt travel to Augsburg without Jessic Ngankam Bahoya and Rasmus Nissen, both sidelined through injury, and have no players suspended. Their projected XI is: Zetterer; Koch, Theate, Amenda; Chaibi, Kalimuendo-Muinga, Amaimouni-Echghouyab, Larsson, Brown; Hoejlund, Burkardt. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Augsburg head into this fixture with a record of one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Bundesliga matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory away at Bayer Leverkusen, a result that bucked a run of back-to-back draws against Hoffenheim and Hamburger SV. Earlier in the sequence, a 5-2 defeat to VfB Stuttgart and a 2-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund underline the inconsistency that has defined their campaign. Across those five games, they scored eight goals and conceded ten.

Frankfurt's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. They lost their most recent game 3-1 to RB Leipzig, having beaten Wolfsburg 2-1 the week before. A 2-2 draw at FC Köln sits in the middle of a sequence that also includes a 2-1 defeat to Mainz and a 1-0 win over FC Heidenheim. Frankfurt scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five outings, with their results showing little sign of a settled run of form.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in December 2025, when Frankfurt beat Augsburg 1-0 at home in the Bundesliga. Before that, the reverse fixture in April 2025 ended goalless at the WWK Arena. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Frankfurt have won two, Augsburg have won one, and two matches have ended level. Augsburg's only win in that run came in December 2023, when they beat Frankfurt 2-1 at home.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Frankfurt sit eighth and Augsburg ninth, with just one position separating the two sides heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: