Bundesliga - Bundesliga WWK Arena

Today's game between Augsburg and Borussia Moenchengladbach will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 9:30 AM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Augsburg vs Borussia Mönchengladbach are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch live on Fubo or ESPN Select.

If you are travelling outside your home country and want to access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help you get around geographic restrictions by connecting to a server in your home market.

Augsburg host Borussia Mönchengladbach at the WWK Arena in a Bundesliga fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the season approaches its conclusion.

Augsburg have been difficult to beat in recent weeks. Two wins and three draws from their last five Bundesliga outings reflect a side with defensive resolve, and they will feel they have enough at home to trouble a Gladbach team that has not been at its best.

The visitors arrive having beaten Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in their most recent outing — a result that demonstrated Gladbach can still produce when it matters. That said, their overall form across the past month has been patchy, with draws against Wolfsburg, Mainz, and Heidenheim punctuating the run.

Gladbach sit 11th in the Bundesliga table, two places below Augsburg in ninth. Neither side is chasing European football, but both will want to close out the campaign with momentum and respectability.

Team news will shape how this game unfolds. Gladbach are without several key players through injury and suspension, and Augsburg also carry some absences into the fixture.

Read on for the full breakdown of how to watch Augsburg vs Borussia Mönchengladbach live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Augsburg vs Borussia Moenchengladbach with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Augsburg are without Mads Valentin Pedersen and Dimitrios Giannoulis through injury, with no suspensions listed for the home side. Their projected XI reads: Dahmen; Gouweleeuw, Zesiger, Matsima, Kade; Sorg, Massengo, Rieder, Fellhauer; Claude-Maurice, Gregoritsch.

Gladbach head into the fixture with a more significant injury list. Tim Kleindienst, Nico N'Goumou, Tobias Sippel, and Jonas Urbich are all sidelined, while Julian Castrop and Nico Elvedi are suspended. Their projected XI is: Nicolas; Scally, Chiarodia, Sander, Friedrich; Honorat, Mohya, Stoeger, Engelhardt; Reitz, Tabakovic. Any further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Augsburg have taken two wins and three draws from their last five Bundesliga matches, losing none. Their most recent result was a 1-3 win away at Werder Bremen on May 2, and they also beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 on April 18. Three draws — against Eintracht Frankfurt (1-1), Hoffenheim (2-2), and Hamburger SV (1-1) — round out the run. Augsburg scored seven goals and conceded six across those five games.

Gladbach's recent record shows one win, three draws, and one defeat. They beat Borussia Dortmund 1-0 on May 3 in their last outing, but prior to that managed only draws against Wolfsburg (0-0), Mainz (1-1), and Heidenheim (2-2), with a 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig on April 11 their only loss. Gladbach scored four goals and conceded three across the five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on January 11, 2026, when Gladbach won 4-0 at home against Augsburg in the Bundesliga. Across the five most recent fixtures, the record is split: Augsburg have won two, Gladbach have won two, and one match ended in a draw — the 4-4 encounter at the WWK Arena in August 2023. The previous season's reverse fixture in February 2025 ended 0-3 to Augsburg at Gladbach's ground.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Augsburg sit ninth and Borussia Mönchengladbach are 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Augsburg vs Borussia Moenchengladbach today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: