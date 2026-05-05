Today's game between Audax Italiano and Vasco da Gama will kick-off at May 6, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Audax Italiano vs Vasco da Gama are listed below. Viewers in the United States have several ways to follow this Copa Sudamericana fixture depending on their preferred platform.

If you are travelling outside your home country and find your usual streaming service is unavailable, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help. A VPN lets you connect to a server in another country, allowing you to access broadcasts that may be geo-restricted in your current location. It is a straightforward way for travelling viewers to keep watching the services they already subscribe to.

Audax Italiano host Vasco da Gama in Group G of the Copa Sudamericana, a fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the competition.

The Chilean side come into this match sitting second in the group, and a positive result at home would put pressure on the sides above them while strengthening their grip on a knockout-stage place. Their Copa Sudamericana campaign has shown flashes of quality, most notably a 2-1 win away at Vasco da Gama in the reverse fixture last month.

Audax's domestic form, though, has been inconsistent. Back-to-back defeats in the Chilean Primera Division, including a 4-3 loss to Universidad Católica, point to a side that can score goals but has struggled to stay solid at the back. Their continental performances have been more composed, and home advantage could be the factor that tips the balance.

Vasco arrive as group leaders, sitting top of Group G, meaning they travel to Chile knowing that a win would put them in a commanding position with the group stage nearing its conclusion. The Brazilian club have shown encouraging form in recent weeks, including a 3-0 win over Olimpia in the Copa Sudamericana and a draw with Flamengo in Serie A.

That said, Vasco's form across all competitions has not been entirely convincing. A 1-0 defeat to Corinthians in Serie A and an earlier loss to Audax on their own patch are reminders that this squad can be caught on an off day. The pressure of protecting top spot adds another layer of complexity to their task.

This is a fixture where the group standings sharpen the stakes for both sides. Audax need to win to keep pace with Vasco at the summit, while the Brazilian club will be looking to confirm their position with another result on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Audax Italiano vs Vasco da Gama live, including TV channel options, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Audax Italiano vs Vasco da Gama with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Audax Italiano ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases further information.

The situation is the same for Vasco da Gama, with no squad news confirmed at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI details have been supplied for the Brazilian side. Check back for the latest on both teams as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Audax Italiano have taken three points from their last five matches, recording one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Barracas Central in the Copa Sudamericana on April 29, while their only win in that run was the 2-1 victory away at Vasco da Gama on April 15. They have lost three times in five matches, conceding ten goals across those five games while scoring seven, which reflects a side capable of attacking output but vulnerable defensively.

Vasco da Gama arrive in stronger overall shape, winning three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Flamengo in Serie A on May 3, and they followed a 3-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Olimpia on April 30 with a loss to Corinthians in the league. Vasco have scored eight goals and conceded six across their last five outings, with consecutive wins over Paysandu and São Paulo earlier in that run underlining their capacity to produce results when it matters.





Head-to-Head Record

AUD Last match VAS 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Vasco da Gama 1 - 2 Audax Italiano 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in the provided data came in this same Copa Sudamericana group stage, when Audax Italiano won 2-1 away at Vasco da Gama on April 15, 2026. That result gives the Chilean side confidence heading into the reverse fixture, having already shown they can take points from their opponents on the road.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group G, Vasco da Gama currently lead the table while Audax Italiano sit in second place. That means Audax are chasing the group leaders in their own stadium, with a win potentially enough to pull level or move ahead at the top, while Vasco know that a positive result would put them in a strong position to finish first and secure the most favourable route into the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Audax Italiano vs Vasco da Gama today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: