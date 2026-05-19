Today's game between Audax Italiano and Barracas Central will kick-off at May 19, 2026, 6:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Audax Italiano vs Barracas Central are listed below. The match is available across several platforms depending on your location.

If you are travelling and cannot access your usual service, a VPN may allow you to stream the match from abroad by connecting to a server in your home country.

Audax Italiano host Barracas Central in Group G of the Copa Sudamericana, with both sides knowing that dropped points could prove costly to their continental ambitions.

The Chilean club arrive at this fixture in difficult form. Audax have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 3-0 defeat to Coquimbo Unido in the Primera División just days ago. Their continental campaign has offered little relief.

Barracas Central have struggled for consistency too. The Argentine side have not won in five matches, picking up three draws and suffering two defeats, including a 1-2 loss to Olimpia in their most recent Copa Sudamericana outing.

With both teams sitting in the bottom half of Group G, this fixture carries real weight. A win for either side would shift the group picture considerably, while another draw would leave both clubs with serious questions to answer.

The first meeting between these sides ended 1-1 in Buenos Aires, meaning Audax will be looking to tip the balance on home soil. Barracas will want to avoid falling further behind in the standings.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Copa Sudamericana fixture.

How to watch Audax Italiano vs Barracas Central with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for either Audax Italiano or Barracas Central ahead of this fixture. No probable lineups have been released for either side at this stage.

This section will be updated with the latest team news closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Audax Italiano head into this match without a win in their last five games, recording two draws and three defeats across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 loss to Coquimbo Unido in the Primera División, and they also fell 1-2 to Vasco da Gama in the Copa Sudamericana earlier this month. Across those five matches, the Santiago club scored seven goals and conceded nine, a return that reflects their current fragility at both ends.

Barracas Central have not won in five matches either, drawing three and losing two. Their last result was a 1-2 defeat to Olimpia in the Copa Sudamericana, and they were also beaten by Banfield in the Liga Profesional. Three consecutive draws before those defeats, including a 0-0 against Belgrano, point to a side that has struggled to find a cutting edge. They have scored just four goals across the five matches while conceding six.





Head-to-Head Record

AUD Last match BAC 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Barracas Central 1 - 1 Audax Italiano 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The two clubs have met once in the available record, drawing 1-1 when Barracas Central hosted Audax Italiano in the Copa Sudamericana group stage on April 29. That result means neither side has yet managed to get the better of the other in this competition, and a winner will emerge in this second meeting for the first time.

Standings

In Group G of the Copa Sudamericana, Audax Italiano sit third and Barracas Central fourth, leaving both clubs in a position where they cannot afford further slip-ups if they are to advance from the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Audax Italiano vs Barracas Central today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: