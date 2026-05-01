A-League Men - Playoff Go Media Stadium

Today's game between Auckland FC and Melbourne City FC will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 1:00 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Auckland FC vs Melbourne City FC are listed below.

Auckland FC host Melbourne City FC at Go Media Stadium in Penrose in an A-League Men fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Auckland have hit a difficult stretch of form. Three draws and two defeats from their last five matches tell a story of a side that is grinding out results rather than controlling them, and the home crowd will be hoping for a sharper performance on their own turf.

Melbourne City arrive in contrasting shape. Four wins from their last five A-League Men outings represent one of the stronger recent runs in the competition, and Patrick Kisnorbo's side will travel to New Zealand with confidence.

The standings add further edge to the contest. Auckland sit third in the A-League Men table, while City are sixth, meaning the visitors are chasing the kind of result that keeps their top-six ambitions alive while the hosts look to consolidate their position in the upper bracket.

History at this venue has not been kind to City. Auckland have won both previous meetings at Go Media Stadium by a 3-0 scoreline, and Melbourne will need to break that pattern to leave with anything.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this match live, read on.

How to watch Auckland FC vs Melbourne City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Auckland FC ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released at this stage.

Melbourne City FC have also not confirmed any absences or squad updates, with no probable lineup provided. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Auckland FC have collected one draw and four points across their last five A-League Men matches, recording no wins, three draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Sydney FC, continuing a run in which they have failed to win since late March. They also drew 2-2 with Melbourne Victory and 1-1 with Adelaide United during this stretch, and suffered defeats to Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC. Auckland scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Melbourne City have been in sharper form, winning four of their last five A-League Men games. Their most recent match ended in a 1-2 defeat to Adelaide United, but before that they strung together four straight wins, including a 3-0 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers and a 2-0 win against Wellington Phoenix. City scored ten goals and conceded four across the five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on February 28, 2026, at Go Media Stadium in the A-League Men, with Auckland FC winning 3-0. Across the four recorded meetings, Auckland hold the stronger record, winning three times against one draw for Melbourne City, who are yet to register a win in this fixture. Auckland have scored nine goals across those four matches, with City managing five.

Standings

Auckland FC sit third in the A-League Men table, placing them firmly in contention for a top playoff position, while Melbourne City are sixth and will need a positive result to strengthen their grip on a finals berth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Auckland FC vs Melbourne City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: