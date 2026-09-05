Watch Auburn Tigers vs Baylor Bears NCAAF Week 1 game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Auburn Tigers vs Baylor Bears kick-off time

5 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Jordan-Hare Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 1 matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Baylor Bears. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 5, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch and live stream Auburn vs Baylor

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on ABC. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited or Disney+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ABC among its Pro and Elite plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ABC to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Auburn vs Baylor Preview

Baylor begins the 2026 season after finishing 5-7 overall and 3-6 in Big 12 play last year. The Bears ended 2025 with a 31-24 loss to Houston after rallying from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit to tie the game. Baylor has several new pieces on offense, but running backs Caden Knighten and Michael Turner both return after combining for 792 rushing yards last season. The Bears will also be looking to reverse last year’s 38-24 loss to Auburn, a game in which they allowed 307 rushing yards.

Auburn begins the Alex Golesh era after going 5-7 last season. Quarterback Byrum Brown followed Golesh from South Florida and takes over an offense expected to play at a faster pace. Brown enters the year having recorded both a passing and rushing touchdown in eight straight games, while linebacker Xavier Atkins returns after posting 17 tackles for loss in 2025. Auburn has won nine straight season openers and will face Baylor on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.