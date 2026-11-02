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Liga Profesional
team-logoAtletico Tucuman
team-logoArgentinos Juniors
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Watch Atletico Tucuman vs. Argentinos Juniors live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Atletico Tucuman vs Argentinos Juniors
Atletico Tucuman
Argentinos Juniors
Liga Profesional

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Atletico Tucuman vs Argentinos Juniors in live Liga Profesional action today.

How to watch Atletico Tucuman vs Argentinos Juniors with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
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Match Preview

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Liga Profesional - Game Week 15

Atletico Tucuman host Argentinos Juniors in the Liga Profesional, with the visitors looking to build on a strong run of form that has them well placed in the Clausura standings.

Julio Falcioni's Tucuman side are under pressure after a difficult recent stretch in the league, and a home fixture offers them the chance to arrest a slide that has left them in the lower reaches of their group.

Nicolas Diez has Argentinos playing with confidence. The Buenos Aires club arrive having won their last Liga Profesional outing and carrying the kind of momentum that makes them a difficult proposition for any side at this stage of the campaign.

Tucuman's position in the table means points here are not merely valuable — they are close to essential if Falcioni's men want to stay relevant in the group race.

For Argentinos, a win would consolidate their standing at the top end of the Clausura Group B table and keep the pressure on those around them.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico Tucuman vs Argentinos Juniors live.

Team news & squads

Atletico Tucuman vs Argentinos Juniors Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Falcioni

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