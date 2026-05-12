Today's game between Atletico Nacional and Internacional de Bogota will kick-off at May 12, 2026, 7:20 PM.

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US viewers can watch Atletico Nacional vs Internacional de Bogota live on Fubo or Fanatiz. Both services carry Colombia Primera A coverage, with Spanish-language commentary available on each platform.

Fubo offers new subscribers a free five-day trial, which means you can watch this match without paying anything if you have not yet signed up. Visit Fubo to start your trial and stream the game live.

Fanatiz is a dedicated Spanish-language sports streaming service and a strong option for fans who follow Colombian football regularly. Visit Fanatiz to sign up and watch live.

If you are travelling outside the United States and want to access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network allows you to connect through a server in your home country and watch as normal.

Atletico Nacional host Internacional de Bogota in a Primera A fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. The Medellin club welcome their Bogota visitors looking to press their advantage at the top of the Apertura standings.

Nacional arrive in good recent form, having won three of their last five league games. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over this same Internacional side just days ago, which will give the home camp confidence heading into the rematch.

Internacional de Bogota come into this fixture under pressure. They sit eighth in the Apertura table and have won only two of their last five matches, with consecutive defeats against Nacional and Santa Fe doing little for morale.

The head-to-head record tells a familiar story. Nacional have dominated recent meetings, and Internacional will need to find answers quickly if they are to reverse that trend on the road.

This is a fixture with clear stakes for both clubs. Nacional can tighten their grip on first place, while Internacional need points to stay in contention for the top positions.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Primera A match live.

How to watch Atletico Nacional vs Internacional de Bogota with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Atletico Nacional, and no confirmed probable lineup has been released ahead of this match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news becomes available.

The situation is the same for Internacional de Bogota, with no confirmed absences or projected XI provided at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information before the game.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Atletico Nacional have won three and lost two of their last five Primera A matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win away at Internacional de Bogota on May 9, and they also claimed a 2-3 victory at Independiente Medellin earlier in the run. The two defeats came against Once Caldas and Deportivo Pereira, both by a 1-0 scoreline. Across those five games, Nacional scored eight goals and conceded four.

Internacional de Bogota have won two and lost three of their last five league outings. Their standout result was a 4-0 win over Chico FC on April 27, though they have since lost back-to-back matches, including a 3-1 defeat to Santa Fe and the 1-2 loss to Nacional. Internacional scored ten goals in those five games but conceded nine, a defensive record that reflects their inconsistency.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on May 9, 2026, when Atletico Nacional won 2-1 away at Internacional de Bogota in a Primera A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Nacional have won four times to Internacional's one, with Nacional scoring eleven goals and conceding three across that period. The only victory for Internacional in this run came on July 31, 2024, when they won 1-0 as the away side at Nacional.

Standings

In the Apertura table, Atletico Nacional sit first while Internacional de Bogota are eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Nacional vs Internacional de Bogota today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: