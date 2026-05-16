Today's game between Atletico MG and Mirassol will kick-off at May 16, 2026, 5:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Atletico MG vs Mirassol are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere are both carrying the match, giving viewers multiple ways to follow the action.

If you are travelling and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a country where the match is being broadcast, you can watch as normal. Check the terms of your streaming service before using one.

Atletico MG host Mirassol in Serie A, with both clubs arriving at this fixture in contrasting states of confidence and with very different things to play for in the Brazilian top flight.

Atletico MG sit 13th in the table and will want to use home advantage to pull clear of the danger zone. They come into this match off the back of a Copa Sudamericana campaign that has stretched their squad across multiple fronts, and consistency in the league has been hard to come by as a result.

Mirassol are in a more precarious position. The away side sit 18th in Serie A, deep in the relegation places, and they will need points from fixtures like this one if they are to give themselves a genuine chance of survival.

What makes Mirassol's situation particularly interesting is the form they have shown across all competitions. They beat Red Bull Bragantino 2-1 in the cup just days ago, and their Copa Libertadores campaign has produced back-to-back wins over LDU de Quito and Always Ready. The challenge is translating that continental confidence into league results.

Atletico MG have their own continental distractions to manage. Involvement in the Copa Sudamericana has meant a congested schedule, and their league form reflects the difficulty of balancing those demands across a long Brazilian season.

This is a fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table. A win for Atletico MG would offer breathing room in mid-table, while three points for Mirassol could prove decisive in their battle to beat the drop.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico MG vs Mirassol, including TV channel and live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Atletico MG vs Mirassol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Atletico MG ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and a projected XI has not been named. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Mirassol have also yet to confirm their squad. No absences or suspensions are currently listed for the visitors. Further information is expected as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Atletico MG head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, picking up two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 cup victory over Ceara, which followed a 1-1 Serie A draw with Botafogo RJ. They also secured a notable 3-1 win at Cruzeiro in the league, though a loss to Cienciano in the Copa Sudamericana and a 2-2 draw with Juventud de las Piedras show there have been moments of vulnerability. The picture is one of a side capable of results but not yet consistent enough to feel settled.

Mirassol arrive in strong form across all competitions, having won four of their last five matches. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 Serie A draw with Chapecoense AF, while back-to-back Copa Libertadores wins over LDU de Quito and Always Ready, both by a 2-0 and 2-1 scoreline respectively, point to a squad with real confidence. A 2-1 cup win over Red Bull Bragantino, their most recent outing, rounds off an impressive run that suggests Mirassol are performing well above their current league standing.





Head-to-Head Record

CAM Last 2 matches MIR 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Atletico MG 1 - 0 Mirassol

Mirassol 2 - 2 Atletico MG 3 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two clubs have met twice in recent Serie A history, with the results split. When Atletico MG hosted Mirassol in September 2025, they won 1-0. The earlier meeting that same year, with Mirassol at home, ended 2-2. Across those two fixtures, neither side has been able to establish dominance, and the record going into this match is evenly poised.

Standings

In Serie A, Atletico MG sit 13th while Mirassol are 18th, meaning the visitors arrive at this fixture inside the relegation zone and in genuine need of a result.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico MG vs Mirassol today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: