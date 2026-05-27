Today's game between Atletico MG and Academia Puerto Cabello will kick-off at May 27, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Atletico MG vs Academia Puerto Cabello are listed below, with coverage available via Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Atletico MG host Academia Puerto Cabello in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, with Eduardo Dominguez's side looking to build on their position in Group B.

The Brazilian club arrive into this fixture off the back of a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Corinthians on May 24, a result that will have stung after a run of three wins in four matches across all competitions. Their Copa Sudamericana campaign, though, has shown more consistency, and Dominguez will be eager to refocus his squad on the continental stage.

Atletico MG beat Cienciano 2-0 in their last Copa Sudamericana outing on May 21, a clean sheet that will have pleased the coaching staff. That win, combined with their 3-1 Serie A victory over Mirassol days earlier, underlines the quality this squad carries when operating at their best.

Academia Puerto Cabello travel from Venezuela with a mixed run of form behind them. They drew 1-1 with Juventud de las Piedras in the Copa Sudamericana on May 21 and followed that with a 2-1 win over Universidad Central in domestic competition, suggesting Eduardo Sarago's side are capable of competing at this level despite their inconsistency.

The visitors sit top of Group B, though, which gives this fixture a sharp edge. Academia come into the match as the group leaders and will not want to surrender that position on the road in Brazil.

The head-to-head record between these sides is short but significant. Academia beat Atletico MG 2-1 in the reverse fixture in April, and they will draw confidence from that result as they look to protect their standing at the summit.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Atletico MG vs Academia Puerto Cabello, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atletico MG vs Academia Puerto Cabello with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Eduardo Dominguez's Atletico MG have no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Academia Puerto Cabello are similarly without confirmed team news. Coach Eduardo Sarago has not named a projected XI, and no absences are currently listed for the visitors. Check back closer to kick-off for the latest information from both camps.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Atletico MG have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A defeat to Corinthians on May 24, which ended a positive run that included a 2-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Cienciano and a 3-1 Serie A victory over Mirassol. They also beat Ceara 2-1 in cup competition and drew 1-1 with Botafogo RJ in the league. Across those five matches, Dominguez's side have scored nine goals and conceded four.

Academia Puerto Cabello have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Primera Division win over Universidad Central on May 23, which followed a 1-1 Copa Sudamericana draw with Juventud de las Piedras. They lost 1-0 to Portuguesa FC in the league on May 17 but beat the same side 2-1 days earlier. A 3-1 defeat to Universidad Central in early May represents the low point of that run. Academia have scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

CAM Last match APC 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Academia Puerto Cabello 2 - 1 Atletico MG 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only meeting on record between these two sides ended in a 2-1 win for Academia Puerto Cabello in the Copa Sudamericana on April 9, 2026, with Academia as the home side. That is the sole head-to-head fixture available, meaning the Venezuelan club hold the only result between the clubs heading into this match.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group B, Academia Puerto Cabello currently sit first while Atletico MG are third, meaning the hosts must win to close the gap on the group leaders.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico MG vs Academia Puerto Cabello today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: