Champions League - Final Stage Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Today's game between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal will kick-off at Apr 29, 2026, 3:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal in the United States are listed below. English-language viewers can watch live on CBS or stream the match through Paramount+ and Fubo. Spanish-language coverage is available on TUDN and ViX, with DirecTV Stream also carrying the broadcast.

If you are travelling outside the United States, you may find that your usual streaming service is geo-blocked. Using a Virtual Private Network allows you to connect to a server in your home country and access the platforms you already subscribe to, wherever you are.

Atletico Madrid host Arsenal at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. Diego Simeone's side will look to use the fortress of their Madrid stadium to gain an advantage before the tie heads to north London.

Arsenal arrive in Spain as the top side in the Champions League standings, and Mikel Arteta's men will be acutely aware of what is at stake. The Gunners sit at the summit of the Premier League too, and this week demands they fight on two fronts simultaneously.

Atletico come into the match in poor domestic form, having lost three of their last four LaLiga fixtures. Simeone must also contend with a significant injury list that rules out several key players, including Julian Alvarez and Nahuel Molina.

Arsenal edged past Newcastle United last weekend to return to the top of the Premier League table. Arteta called it 'game one', with four more league finals still to come. The European campaign now demands equal focus.

The Gunners carry their own injury concerns into the tie. Jurrien Timber was absent from the final training session ahead of the match, while Kai Havertz is also set to miss out. Arsenal have, however, been boosted by the return of other key players ahead of the trip to Madrid.

Off the pitch, the build-up has been dominated by transfer noise. Simeone confirmed that Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring Alvarez, who himself dismissed reports linking him with Barcelona as a 'snowball of lies'. That subplot will linger long after the final whistle.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal live.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid are without a number of players for the first leg. Jose Gimenez, Dani Hancko, Ademola Lookman, Pablo Barrios, and Julian Alvarez are all listed as injured and will not feature. Simeone has no suspensions to contend with, and his projected XI includes Jan Musso in goal, with Antoine Griezmann and Alexander Soerloth leading the attack.

Arsenal travel to Madrid missing Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz, and Mikel Merino through injury. Arteta names no suspended players, and his projected XI is built around David Raya in goal, with Viktor Gyokeres leading the line and Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Martinelli providing width. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Atletico Madrid head into this match having won just one of their last five games across all competitions, recording one win, no draws, and four losses. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 LaLiga victory over Athletic Bilbao on April 25, which ended a run of three straight defeats. Those losses included a 3-2 reverse at Elche and a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the league, as well as a 1-2 Champions League loss to Barcelona. Across the five matches, Atletico scored nine goals and conceded nine.

Arsenal's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League victory over Newcastle United on April 25. They also beat Sporting CP 1-0 in the Champions League on April 7, though they could only draw 0-0 in the return leg a week later. The Gunners lost 2-1 to Manchester City and 2-1 at Bournemouth in that same run, scoring four goals and conceding five across the five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on October 21, 2025, in the Champions League group stage, when Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium. The previous two encounters came in the 2018 Europa League semi-finals, with Atletico winning 1-0 at the Metropolitano and the first leg finishing 1-1 at Arsenal. Across the four meetings in the dataset, Arsenal have two wins to Atletico's one, with one draw.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Arsenal sit first while Atletico Madrid are placed 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: