How to watch Atletico de San Luis vs FC Juarez with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States ViX

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX - Game Week 16 6 Nov 2026 - 20:00 Estadio Alfonso Lastras

Atletico de San Luis host FC Juarez at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras in San Luis Potosi in a Liga MX Apertura 2026 fixture that carries very different stakes for the two clubs involved.

Diego Mejia's side come into this match having just suffered a 0-1 defeat to Atlas in their previous outing, a result that will have tempered some of the optimism built during a positive mid-season run. San Luis sit 13th in the Apertura standings and will be looking to respond at home.

FC Juarez arrive in better recent form, having beaten Queretaro FC 3-1 in their last match. That win provided some relief for a side that had been battered 5-0 by Cruz Azul earlier in the same five-game stretch.

Pedro Caixinha's side remain rooted to the foot of the Apertura table in 18th place, however, and need points urgently if their survival hopes are to carry any credibility into the final weeks of the tournament.

For San Luis, a home win would ease any concerns following the Atlas defeat and push them back toward the pack above them. For Juarez, three points on the road would be a significant step in what has been a difficult campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico de San Luis vs FC Juarez live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

Team news & squads