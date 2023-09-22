Where to watch Atlético vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the La Liga match between Atlético and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news

One of the greatest derbies in European football opens a fresh page as Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid lock horns for another epic Madrid Derby. Easily one the most anticipated matches of the La Liga season, this year's derby will see Real Madrid starboy Jude Bellingham come up against Alvaro Morata and Atlético.

With the first Madrid derby of the 2023-24 season set for Sunday September 24, Atlético looks set to turn the tide in the La Liga derby clash following a somewhat slow start to the season.

Real Madrid head into the match with a 100% win record since the start of the competition. However, with Vinicius Junior set to miss out on the Madrid derby due to an injury, Atlético are looking to have the upper hand as they welcome their rivals to their home, Estadio Civitas Metropolitano - this is not a match to be missed.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

Atlético vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Date: Sunday September 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Estadio Civitas Metropolitano

Atlético and Madrid are set to kick off at 9:00 pm local time - 3:00 pm EDT for fans in the US. This weekend's Madrid Derby is set to take place at the home of Atlético, Estadio Civitas Metropolitano.

How to watch Atlético vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atlético team news

In their last match on September 16, Atletico Madrid were beaten by Valencia CF 3-0 on the road. When it comes to the Madrid derby, Atlético Madrid has won only one of their last 14 meetings with Real Madrid in La Liga, but they have scored in each of their previous 11 Madrid derbies in La Liga.

Atlético Madrid's injury list is a big one for this weekend, however, Jan Oblak seems set to return to action after missing out on the last two games. While Sergio Reguilon remains injured, and Stefan Savic, Jose Maria Gimenez and Thomas Lemar doubtful to return for the derby.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Manadava, Galan, Molina, Azpilicueta Midfielders: Witsel, Llorente, Saul, Barrios Forwards: Lino, Riquelme, Correa, Griezmann, Morata, Depay

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid will be looking to keep their winning streak for six games this season as they head to Atlético Madrid on Sunday night. Los Blancos sit at the top of the table with 15 points, already eight points ahead of seventh-placed Atletico, who have a game in hand.

For Real Madrid, Lucas Vazquez is sidelined through a knock, while Karim Benzema is still out injured too. The real loss for Los Blancos will be Vinicius Junior, having picked up a thigh problem against Celta Vigo at the end of August. The Brazilian will again be absent for this match, but he could return before the end of the month.