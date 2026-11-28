How to watch Atlas vs Toluca with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX - Quarter Finals 28 Nov 2026 - 20:00 Estadio Jalisco

Atlas host Toluca at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara in a Liga MX fixture between two sides sitting inside the top five of the Apertura table.

The tie arrives straight after the pair met on 26 November, when Toluca won 2-0 in their own stadium. Atlas will want to respond in front of their home crowd.

Hernan Crespo's side have had a patchy run. They lost 1-4 at Pachuca, drew 3-3 with FC Juarez, and then went down to Toluca in their latest outing.

There were positives earlier in the run. Atlas won 4-3 against Puebla and edged Atletico de San Luis 1-0 away from home, so the goals are there when the attack clicks.

Antonio Mohamed's Toluca come in with fresher momentum from that win over Atlas. They also hammered Monterrey 4-0 earlier this month, though they lost 2-0 at Pachuca on 21 November.

Toluca have been hard to beat over the last five, drawing with Club America and Leon as well. Their defence has conceded only five goals in that spell.

Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time, TV channel and live stream options for Atlas vs Toluca.

Official broadcast information for this match is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once the broadcasters are confirmed.

Team news & squads