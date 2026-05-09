Today's game between Atlanta United and LA Galaxy will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 7:30 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Atlanta United vs LA Galaxy are listed below.

Apple TV holds exclusive global broadcast rights to Major League Soccer. Every regular-season match is included with a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month, with no separate MLS Season Pass required. If you already subscribe to Apple TV for its original programming, you have full access to this match at no extra cost. Fans can stream on any device running the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, and iOS or Android devices.

For fans travelling outside the United States, Apple TV's global rights mean this match is available in over 100 countries through the same app. If you run into any access issues abroad, connecting to a US server via a VPN before signing into your account should resolve them.

Atlanta United host LA Galaxy at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that carries real weight for both clubs.

The Five Stripes arrive in decent shape after back-to-back wins over CF Montreal and Toronto FC in MLS, with a US Open Cup victory over Charlotte FC sandwiched in between. Three wins from their last five across all competitions represents a marked improvement after a rough patch that left them deep in the Eastern Conference standings.

That said, Atlanta's league position tells a more complicated story. A 1-2 defeat to New England Revolution on April 22 was a reminder that consistency has been hard to come by, and 12th in the East is not where this club wants to be as the season develops.

LA Galaxy travel east with a mixed recent record of their own. A 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake on April 26 was followed by a 1-1 draw at Vancouver Whitecaps, but the memory of a 3-0 loss to Toluca in the CONCACAF Champions Cup has not faded quickly. Greg Vanney's side sit 10th in the Western Conference and need results to start stacking up.

Galaxy have shown they can score — they drew 2-2 with FC Dallas and beat Real Salt Lake in consecutive outings — but their defensive record across recent weeks has given cause for concern. A run of two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five reflects a team still searching for the form that made them champions.

This match pits two clubs who need points against each other, with Atlanta's home support at Mercedes-Benz Stadium likely to play a factor. The Five Stripes have shown they can be dangerous on their own turf, and Galaxy will need to be sharper than they were in California.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Atlanta United vs LA Galaxy, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atlanta United vs LA Galaxy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Atlanta United ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official squad news.

LA Galaxy have also not confirmed any injuries, suspensions, or a projected starting XI at this stage. Further information will be added when released by the club.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Atlanta United have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 home win over CF Montreal in MLS on May 2, continuing a run of form that also included a 1-2 win at Toronto FC and a 0-2 victory over Charlotte FC in the US Open Cup. The two defeats in this run came against New England Revolution (1-2) and Nashville SC (0-2). Atlanta have scored seven goals and conceded five across those five matches.

LA Galaxy have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Vancouver Whitecaps on May 3, following a 2-1 league win over Real Salt Lake on April 26. Galaxy also drew 2-2 with FC Dallas but suffered a 2-1 loss to Columbus Crew and a heavy 0-3 defeat to Toluca in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. They have scored eight goals and conceded eight across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on August 25, 2024, when LA Galaxy hosted Atlanta United in MLS — the match ended 2-0 to the Galaxy. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, LA Galaxy have won three and Atlanta United have won two, with no draws recorded. The most lopsided result in this run was a 4-0 Atlanta win at home in September 2017, while Galaxy won 2-0 in both of the two most recent meetings.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Atlanta United currently sit 12th. LA Galaxy are placed 10th in the Western Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlanta United vs LA Galaxy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: