Today's game between Atlanta United and CF Montreal will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 7:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Atlanta United vs CF Montreal are listed below.

Apple TV holds exclusive global broadcast rights to Major League Soccer. Every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included with a standard Apple TV subscription, with no separate MLS Season Pass required. If you already subscribe to Apple TV for its original programming, you have full access to this match at no extra cost. Fans can stream on any device running the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, and iOS or Android devices.

For fans travelling outside the United States, Apple TV's global rights mean this match is available in over 100 countries through the same app. There are no local blackouts, so you can stream without geographic restrictions wherever you are. If you do run into any access issues abroad, connecting to a US server via a VPN before signing into your account should resolve them.

Atlanta United host CF Montreal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture with real implications for both clubs in the lower half of the table.

The Five Stripes come into this game having shown some life in recent weeks. Back-to-back wins over Toronto FC and Charlotte FC — the latter in the US Open Cup — have offered a degree of relief after a difficult stretch that had seen Atlanta lose three on the spin in MLS. That run left them deep in the Eastern Conference standings, and the pressure to climb has not eased.

Atlanta's form has been uneven across competitions. The 1-2 defeat to New England Revolution on April 22 was a reminder that league consistency remains elusive, and a position of 13th in the East tells its own story about where this team stands right now.

Montreal arrive in Georgia having won their last two MLS matches. A 1-0 victory over New York City FC on April 25 followed a 4-1 dismantling of Red Bull New York the week before, and the Bleu-blanc-noir will feel they have genuine momentum heading into this road fixture.

That said, CF Montreal's season has been far from smooth. Three consecutive league defeats preceded their recent upturn, and they sit 12th in the Eastern Conference — one place above Atlanta — meaning neither side can afford to treat this as anything other than a must-win situation.

This is a fixture between two clubs who know each other well from recent MLS meetings, and the closeness of their league positions adds an edge that pure form tables do not fully capture.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta United vs CF Montreal live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atlanta United vs CF Montreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Atlanta United ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official squad news.

CF Montreal have also not confirmed any injuries, suspensions, or a projected starting XI at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Atlanta United have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-2 win at Charlotte FC in the US Open Cup on April 28, following a 1-2 MLS win at Toronto FC on April 25. Prior to those back-to-back wins, Atlanta lost 1-2 to New England Revolution and 0-2 to Nashville SC. Their fifth result in this run was a 1-3 US Open Cup win over Chattanooga FC. Atlanta have scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

CF Montreal have won two and lost three of their last five matches, all in MLS. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over New York City FC on April 25, extending a back-to-back winning run after a 4-1 home victory over Red Bull New York on April 18. Before that positive spell, Montreal lost 1-2 to Philadelphia Union, 3-0 to New England Revolution, and 4-3 at FC Cincinnati. Across the five matches, Montreal scored 13 goals and conceded 10.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place on August 9, 2025, when CF Montreal hosted Atlanta United in MLS — the match ended 1-1. Before that, Atlanta won 3-2 at home against Montreal on February 23, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in MLS, the record is closely balanced: Atlanta hold one win, Montreal hold two wins, and there are two draws. The most recent five meetings have also included a 2-2 draw at Saputo Stadium in October 2024 and a 1-0 Montreal home win in July 2024.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Atlanta United currently sit 13th while CF Montreal are placed 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlanta United vs CF Montreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: