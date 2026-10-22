How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers kick-off time

25 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Atlanta Falcons host the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia), during Week 7 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 25 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (5pm GMT).

The 49ers (6-0) are one of only three NFL sides who still hold 100% records and they've averaged just under 30 points a game. The Falcons will be trying to prevent going 0-4 at home this season.

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers Team News

The 49ers enter the game battling a massive injury list following a short week, while the Falcons are managing several key moving parts across their secondary and linebacker groups.

San Francisco 49ers Team News

The undefeated 49ers are heavily banged up and anxiously awaiting their Week 8 bye. Head coach Kyle Shanahan had a total of 10 players sit out the initial Week 7 walkthrough.

The Wide Receiver Room : Star receiver Mike Evans missed practice due to Achilles tendinitis and a rib injury sustained against Washington. He is considered highly unlikely to play as the team targets a long-term recovery. Deebo Samuel also sat out with a hamstring issue. On the positive side, Christian Kirk (calf) was a full practice participant and is tracking toward activation from Injured Reserve.

Defensive Front : Elite edge rusher Nick Bosa has missed four consecutive games with a calf injury. While held out early in the week, there is cautious optimism he could return to practice later in the week. Defensive end Mykel Williams (knee) missed Wednesday's session.

Other Notable Absences : Offensive lineman Trent Williams was given a rest day. Safety Marques Sigle (ankle), cornerback Upton Stout (shoulder), and linebacker Garrett Wallow (hamstring) all missed practice.

Roster Moves : The 49ers signed veteran defensive tackle Naquan Jones back to the practice squad after releasing him from the active roster earlier in the week.

Atlanta Falcons Team News

The Falcons are looking to bounce back from consecutive losses under head coach Kevin Stefanski and have received some critical defensive reinforcements.

Secondary Boost : In major positive news, elite cornerback A.J. Terrell has been designated to return from Injured Reserve following a four-week absence due to a groin injury. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and has a strong chance to suit up. Cornerback C.J. Henderson also returned to practice in a limited capacity.

Linebacker Solace & Setbacks : Rising rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels was surprisingly a full participant. Daniels had been taken to the hospital following a scary neck injury in Week 6 but is already on track to play. Conversely, starting linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) and cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) were both held out of practice.

Quarterback Realignment : The Falcons made a notable depth chart adjustment by signing 16-year veteran Andy Dalton. Dalton immediately takes over as the QB3 behind starter Michael Penix Jr. and primary backup Tua Tagovailoa. Former backup Cooper Rush was released to clear the roster spot.

Pass Rush Addition : Atlanta signed defensive end Charles Snowden directly off the Washington Commanders' practice squad to bolster their edge rotation, releasing rookie linebacker Bralen Trice in a corresponding move.

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