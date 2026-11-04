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Atlanta FalconsAtlanta Falcons
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Cincinnati BengalsCincinnati Bengals
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How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Madrid Game LIVE: Online streams, TV channels and kick-off time at Real Madrid's Bernabéu Stadium

TV Guide & Streaming
Atlanta Falcons vs Cincinnati Bengals
NFL

How to watch the NFL Madrid game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, plus kick-off time and team news

Atlanta Falcons vs Cincinnati Bengals kick-off time

The Atlanta Falcons take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (Madrid, Spain), home of soccer powerhouse Real Madrid, during Week 9 of the NFL regular season.

It's the seventh encounter of the 2026 NFL International Series, following on from recent games in London, Melbourne, Rio de Janiero and Paris, and marks the second-ever NFL regular season game hosted in Spain. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT.

The Bengals (5-2), who arrive in Spain on the back of three straight victories, are aiming to keep pace with the Steelers and the Browns in the race for the AFC North crown. Atlanta (3-5) look to bounce back from a brutal 16-0 shutout loss to NFC South rivals Tampa Bay last week.

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Cincinnati Bengals

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several ways to watch the action.

Nationally, the game will be televised on the NFL Network. If you are watching in the local media markets, the Atlanta broadcast will be available on WSB-TV (ABC Channel 2), while fans in the Cincinnati area can tune in via WLWT-TV (NBC Channel 5).

For digital and mobile viewers, you have multiple convenient streaming options, including NFL+, which allow you to stream the game live directly to your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, streaming service Fubo has plans that carry the NFL Network as well as your local CBS/ABC/Fox affiliates. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

Stream FREE on NFL Network or local affiliatesStart trial

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to the NFL Network or your local affiliate station to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

Atlanta Falcons vs Cincinnati Bengals Team News

Atlanta Falcons Team News

While the Falcons' offense searches for answers under rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the headline news comes from a massive boost on the defensive side of the ball.

  • James Pearce Jr. Returns: The star edge rusher and 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist has officially completed his eight-game league suspension. Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that while Pearce is "football ready," the team will monitor him during practice in Spain to gauge exactly how many defensive snaps he will see on Sunday.
  • Defensive Boosts: Safety Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) returned to full participation in Wednesday's walkthrough, a massive reinforcement after missing the last two weeks. Wide receiver Beaux Collins (hip) and offensive tackle Cameron Williams (ankle) were also full participants.
  • Ruled OUT: Rookie dynamic wideout/return specialist Zachariah Branch (hamstring) has already been ruled out for Week 9 following an awkward fall in Tampa Bay. Edge defender Samson Ebukam (hamstring) has also been ruled out and placed on injured reserve.
  • Limited Pack: Linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm), running back Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), and linebacker Yasir Abdullah (hamstring) were all limited to start the week.

Cincinnati Bengals Team News

Bengals' Head coach Zac Taylor altered the team's typical overseas travel schedule to fly out early on Tuesday, using the extra days in Madrid to acclimate to the time change.

  • Secondary Scares: Cincinnati did not host a physical practice session on Wednesday following their flight, but their estimated injury report carries heavy concern for the defensive backfield. Cornerback DJ Turner II (heel)—who suffered an injury scare in the fourth quarter against the Titans—was projected as a Non-Participant (DNP). Safety Kyle Dugger (quad) was also projected as a DNP, while safety Jordan Battle (hamstring) was listed as limited.
  • Front Seven Dings: Defensive end Cedric Johnson (ankle/foot) missed the projected session and is considered day-to-day alongside Turner. Furthermore, rookie defensive end Cashius Howell was placed on injured reserve this week after undergoing surgery on a wrist injury.
  • Offensive Health: Joe Burrow and his primary weapons, including Ja'Marr Chase and AFC Offensive Player of the Week Tee Higgins, are fully healthy and ready to deploy against Atlanta's secondary.
Atlanta Falcons
ATL

Form

Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

All Games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
16
0
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
L
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
29
20
San Francisco 49ers
SF
W
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
23
31
Chicago Bears
CHI
L
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
23
30
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
L
New Orleans Saints
NO
24
45
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
W
Matches played5
Points scored120

All Games

Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
43
36
Tennessee Titans
TEN
W
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
13
35
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
W
Miami Dolphins
MIA
24
31
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
W
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
17
22
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
L
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
30
27
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
L
Matches played5
Points scored153

Head to Head

Atlanta Falcons
Draw
Cincinnati Bengals
0
1
4
NFL Preseason
Atlanta Falcons badge
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
13
Cincinnati Bengals badge
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
13
FT
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals badge
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
35
Atlanta Falcons badge
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
17
FT
NFL
Atlanta Falcons badge
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
36
Cincinnati Bengals badge
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
37
FT
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals badge
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
24
Atlanta Falcons badge
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
10
FT
NFL Preseason
Atlanta Falcons badge
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
10
Cincinnati Bengals badge
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
34
FT
86Points scored143
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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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