How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Madrid Game LIVE: Online streams, TV channels and kick-off time at Real Madrid's Bernabéu Stadium

Atlanta Falcons vs Cincinnati Bengals kick-off time

The Atlanta Falcons take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (Madrid, Spain), home of soccer powerhouse Real Madrid, during Week 9 of the NFL regular season.

It's the seventh encounter of the 2026 NFL International Series, following on from recent games in London, Melbourne, Rio de Janiero and Paris, and marks the second-ever NFL regular season game hosted in Spain. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 8 at 9.30am ET / 6.30am PT.

The Bengals (5-2), who arrive in Spain on the back of three straight victories, are aiming to keep pace with the Steelers and the Browns in the race for the AFC North crown. Atlanta (3-5) look to bounce back from a brutal 16-0 shutout loss to NFC South rivals Tampa Bay last week.

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Cincinnati Bengals

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several ways to watch the action.

Nationally, the game will be televised on the NFL Network. If you are watching in the local media markets, the Atlanta broadcast will be available on WSB-TV (ABC Channel 2), while fans in the Cincinnati area can tune in via WLWT-TV (NBC Channel 5).

For digital and mobile viewers, you have multiple convenient streaming options, including NFL+, which allow you to stream the game live directly to your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, streaming service Fubo has plans that carry the NFL Network as well as your local CBS/ABC/Fox affiliates. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to the NFL Network or your local affiliate station to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Atlanta Falcons vs Cincinnati Bengals Team News

Atlanta Falcons Team News

While the Falcons' offense searches for answers under rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the headline news comes from a massive boost on the defensive side of the ball.

James Pearce Jr. Returns : The star edge rusher and 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist has officially completed his eight-game league suspension. Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that while Pearce is "football ready," the team will monitor him during practice in Spain to gauge exactly how many defensive snaps he will see on Sunday.

: The star edge rusher and 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist has officially completed his eight-game league suspension. Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that while Pearce is "football ready," the team will monitor him during practice in Spain to gauge exactly how many defensive snaps he will see on Sunday. Defensive Boosts : Safety Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) returned to full participation in Wednesday's walkthrough, a massive reinforcement after missing the last two weeks. Wide receiver Beaux Collins (hip) and offensive tackle Cameron Williams (ankle) were also full participants.

: Safety Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) returned to full participation in Wednesday's walkthrough, a massive reinforcement after missing the last two weeks. Wide receiver Beaux Collins (hip) and offensive tackle Cameron Williams (ankle) were also full participants. Ruled OUT : Rookie dynamic wideout/return specialist Zachariah Branch (hamstring) has already been ruled out for Week 9 following an awkward fall in Tampa Bay. Edge defender Samson Ebukam (hamstring) has also been ruled out and placed on injured reserve.

: Rookie dynamic wideout/return specialist Zachariah Branch (hamstring) has already been ruled out for Week 9 following an awkward fall in Tampa Bay. Edge defender Samson Ebukam (hamstring) has also been ruled out and placed on injured reserve. Limited Pack: Linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm), running back Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring), and linebacker Yasir Abdullah (hamstring) were all limited to start the week.

Cincinnati Bengals Team News

Bengals' Head coach Zac Taylor altered the team's typical overseas travel schedule to fly out early on Tuesday, using the extra days in Madrid to acclimate to the time change.

Secondary Scares : Cincinnati did not host a physical practice session on Wednesday following their flight, but their estimated injury report carries heavy concern for the defensive backfield. Cornerback DJ Turner II (heel)—who suffered an injury scare in the fourth quarter against the Titans—was projected as a Non-Participant (DNP). Safety Kyle Dugger (quad) was also projected as a DNP, while safety Jordan Battle (hamstring) was listed as limited.

: Cincinnati did not host a physical practice session on Wednesday following their flight, but their estimated injury report carries heavy concern for the defensive backfield. Cornerback DJ Turner II (heel)—who suffered an injury scare in the fourth quarter against the Titans—was projected as a Non-Participant (DNP). Safety Kyle Dugger (quad) was also projected as a DNP, while safety Jordan Battle (hamstring) was listed as limited. Front Seven Dings : Defensive end Cedric Johnson (ankle/foot) missed the projected session and is considered day-to-day alongside Turner. Furthermore, rookie defensive end Cashius Howell was placed on injured reserve this week after undergoing surgery on a wrist injury.

: Defensive end Cedric Johnson (ankle/foot) missed the projected session and is considered day-to-day alongside Turner. Furthermore, rookie defensive end Cashius Howell was placed on injured reserve this week after undergoing surgery on a wrist injury. Offensive Health: Joe Burrow and his primary weapons, including Ja'Marr Chase and AFC Offensive Player of the Week Tee Higgins, are fully healthy and ready to deploy against Atlanta's secondary.

Atlanta Falcons ATL Form Cincinnati Bengals CIN ATL ATL CIN CIN All Games All Games Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 16 0 Atlanta Falcons ATL L Atlanta Falcons ATL 29 20 San Francisco 49ers SF W Atlanta Falcons ATL 23 31 Chicago Bears CHI L Atlanta Falcons ATL 23 30 Baltimore Ravens BAL L New Orleans Saints NO 24 45 Atlanta Falcons ATL W Matches played 5 Points scored 120 All Games All Games Cincinnati Bengals CIN 43 36 Tennessee Titans TEN W Baltimore Ravens BAL 13 35 Cincinnati Bengals CIN W Miami Dolphins MIA 24 31 Cincinnati Bengals CIN W Cincinnati Bengals CIN 17 22 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX L Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 30 27 Cincinnati Bengals CIN L Matches played 5 Points scored 153

Head to Head Draw 0 1 4 NFL Preseason Atlanta Falcons ATL 13 Cincinnati Bengals CIN 13 FT NFL Cincinnati Bengals CIN 35 Atlanta Falcons ATL 17 FT NFL Atlanta Falcons ATL 36 Cincinnati Bengals CIN 37 FT NFL Cincinnati Bengals CIN 24 Atlanta Falcons ATL 10 FT NFL Preseason Atlanta Falcons ATL 10 Cincinnati Bengals CIN 34 FT 86 Points scored 143

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks