Watch Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Carolina Panthers in an all-NFC South division clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia), during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday, September 20.

Both teams are currently sitting at 0-1 and still hunting for their first win of the new campaign.

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers Team News

Both teams are hungry to rebound after contrasting Week 1 losses. The Falcons dropped a defensive battle 20-13 to the Steelers, while the Panthers were on the wrong end of a historic 59-37 shootout against the Bears.

Atlanta Falcons Team News

The Quarterback Carousel : Nominal starter Tua Tagovailoa has sat out consecutive practices with an oblique injury and is highly questionable. Week 1 starter Cooper Rush (back) and rookie Michael Penix Jr. (knee/ACL recovery) were both full participants on Thursday and split first-team reps. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to name his starter.

Offensive Line Hits : Guard Chris Lindstrom is currently in concussion protocol. While he upgraded to a limited participant on Thursday, his status remains up in the air. Tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) missed Thursday's session, and Cameron Williams was placed on Injured Reserve.

Defense Boost : Cornerback A.J. Terrell (shoulder) returned to a full participant on Thursday after being held out earlier in the week.

Offensive Focal Point : Expect another heavy dose of running back Bijan Robinson, who recorded a career-high 29 touches for 173 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Week 1.

Carolina Panthers Team News

After a stellar offensive display paired with a defensive collapse in Week 1, the reigning NFC South champions are tweaking their depth chart.

Roster & Special Teams Shuffle : The Panthers waived wide receiver/primary return man Jimmy Horn Jr. and signed linebacker Tyrel Dodson to the active 53-man roster. John Metchie III is slated to take over return duties. To refill the practice squad, Carolina signed wideout E.J. Williams Jr.

Injury Updates : Rising wide receiver Jalen Coker, who exploded for 138 yards and two scores against Chicago, has been limited in practice with an ankle injury. Tight end Darren Waller took a scheduled rest day.

Historical Edge : Quarterback Bryce Young historically thrives against Atlanta, boasting a 4-1 career record against the Falcons compared to 10-30 against the rest of the league. He will look to exploit an Atlanta defense that could be missing pieces on the line.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks