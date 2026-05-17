Serie A - Serie A New Balance Arena

Today's game between Atalanta and Bologna will kick-off at May 17, 2026, 12:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Atalanta vs Bologna are listed below. Paramount+ carries the full Serie A schedule in English for US viewers, making it the primary destination for this fixture. DAZN also broadcasts the match and offers Serie A coverage with Spanish-language commentary.

If you are travelling outside your home country and want to access your usual streaming platform, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in your home region, you can bypass geographic restrictions and watch on the service you already subscribe to — a legal and straightforward solution for viewers abroad.

Atalanta host Bologna at the New Balance Arena in Bergamo in a Serie A fixture that matters to both clubs as the Italian top flight closes out its final weeks.

Atalanta sit seventh in the table and will want to protect their European ambitions. Their most recent result was a 2-3 win at AC Milan — a result that inflicted further damage on the Rossoneri's Champions League hopes — and Gian Piero Gasperini's side will look to carry that momentum into this home fixture.

Charles De Ketelaere continues to be the focal point of Atalanta's attack. The Belgian forward has drawn significant attention this season, with Bayern Munich reported to have intensified their pursuit of the 25-year-old after he gave the green light for a summer move. Every remaining appearance in Bergamo could be among his last.

Bologna arrive in difficult shape. Vincenzo Italiano's side have won just once in their last five matches across all competitions, and their Europa League campaign ended in a 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa. A win at Napoli last time out — a 3-2 result that knocked Antonio Conte's title contenders — showed Bologna can still hurt teams, but consistency has been the problem all spring.

The visitors travel without several key players and will need a composed performance to take anything from a Bergamo side playing in front of their own supporters with European qualification still in the balance.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Atalanta vs Bologna, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atalanta vs Bologna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Atalanta will be without Luca Bernasconi and Giorgio Scalvini through injury, while Isak Hien serves a suspension. Gasperini's projected XI is expected to feature Marco Carnesecchi in goal, with Berat Djimsiti, Hakon Ahanor, and Sead Kolasinac in defence. Ederson and Marten de Roon anchor the midfield, with Nicola Zalewski and Davide Zappacosta providing width. Charles De Ketelaere, Giacomo Raspadori, and Nikola Krstovic are named in attack.

Bologna are without Nicolo Cambiaghi, Nicolas Casale, and Marek Vitik through injury, and Johan Lucumi is suspended. Vincenzo Italiano's projected XI is set to include Lukasz Skorupski in goal, with Juan Miranda, Emil Helland, and Thijs Heggem in defence. Remo Freuler, Jens Rowe, and Nicolo Zortea feature in midfield alongside Riccardo Orsolini, with Lewis Ferguson, Federico Bernardeschi, and Santiago Castro in attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Atalanta have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a 2-3 victory at AC Milan in Serie A on May 10, a result that ended a run of three games without a win. Earlier in the sequence, they drew 0-0 at Genoa and were beaten 3-2 at Cagliari. Across the five matches, Atalanta scored six goals and conceded six, reflecting a side that can produce in attack but has shown defensive vulnerability.

Bologna have taken one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 win at Napoli on May 11, which followed a goalless draw at Cagliari. The run also includes a 0-2 defeat at Roma and a 2-0 loss at Juventus. A 4-0 Europa League defeat to Aston Villa in April rounded out a difficult stretch that has left Bologna eighth in the table.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Serie A on January 7, 2026, when Bologna hosted Atalanta and lost 0-2. Before that, Atalanta won 2-0 at home in a Serie A fixture in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Atalanta hold the better record, winning three times to Bologna's one, with one draw. The one Bologna victory in that period came in a Coppa Italia tie at Bergamo in February 2025, when they won 1-0.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Atalanta are seventh and Bologna are eighth, with both clubs separated by a narrow margin as the season enters its final stages.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atalanta vs Bologna today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: