Europa League - Final Stage Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest will kick-off at May 7, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest in the Europa League are listed below. Paramount+ is the exclusive English-language streaming home for UEFA Europa League matches in the United States, making it the primary destination for this fixture. Fubo and DirecTV Stream also carry the game, while Spanish-language viewers can follow the action on TUDN, UniMás, or ViX. CBS Sports Network and DAZN round out the broadcast options.

If you are travelling outside the United States and want to access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help you bypass geographic restrictions and watch the match on your preferred platform.

Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest at Villa Park in the Europa League, with the second leg of this tie carrying enormous weight for both clubs. Forest arrive in Birmingham with a first-leg advantage, and the stakes could hardly be higher for the home side.

Villa come into this fixture under real pressure. Three defeats in their last five matches have dented momentum, and their Europa League ambitions now rest on overturning a 1-0 deficit against opponents who have been in outstanding form.

Forest, by contrast, are flying. Nuno Espirito Santo's side have won all five of their most recent matches, including that first-leg victory over Villa and a commanding 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge at the weekend. They are a team that knows how to close out games.

For Villa, the task is clear: score first and do it early. Unai Emery's side showed they can find the net in big moments — a 4-0 thrashing of Bologna in the Europa League earlier this season proved that — but their recent domestic form suggests fragility that Forest will look to exploit.

The subplot involving Chelsea's Champions League fate adds further intrigue. Chelsea's fading top-five hopes mean they are watching this tie closely, needing Villa to progress and deliver a favour in Europe.

Morgan Gibbs-White, Forest's creative heartbeat, picked up a facial injury in the win over Chelsea but is expected to feature. His influence on this tie could be decisive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Europa League second leg live.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Aston Villa will be without Boubacar Kamara, Alysson Edward, and Amadou Onana through injury, and Unai Emery has no suspensions to contend with. The projected XI includes Emiliano Martinez in goal, with a back line of Pablo Torres, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, and Ian Maatsen. Youri Tielemans and John McGinn are expected in midfield, with Emiliano Buendia, Morgan Rogers, and Leon Bogarde supporting Ollie Watkins.

Nottingham Forest are dealing with a longer injury list, with Callum Hudson-Odoi, John Victor, Nicolo Savona, Ibrahim Sangare, Willy Boly, and Zach Abbott all sidelined. No suspensions apply. Nuno's projected XI has Stefan Ortega in goal, with a defence of Neco Williams, Nikola Milenkovic, Morato, and Ola Aina. Orel Mangala Hutchinson and Morgan Gibbs-White line up in central areas, with Elliott Anderson and Nicolas Dominguez supporting Chris Wood and Igor Jesus. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Aston Villa have won two and lost three of their last five matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League, and they also lost 1-0 to Forest in the first leg of this tie. A 1-0 defeat to Fulham sits in between, though Villa showed their attacking quality in a 4-3 win over Sunderland and a dominant 4-0 Europa League victory over Bologna.

Nottingham Forest are in a different place entirely, winning all five of their last five matches without a single defeat. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win at Chelsea, following the 1-0 first-leg win over Villa. Forest also beat Sunderland 5-0, defeated Burnley 4-1, and edged FC Porto 1-0 in Europe. They have scored 14 goals across those five games while conceding just two.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides was the Europa League first leg on April 30, 2026, when Nottingham Forest won 1-0 at the City Ground. Across the last five encounters, Forest hold a narrow edge, with three wins to Villa's two. Villa's most convincing result in that run came in a 3-1 Premier League home win on January 3, 2026.

Standings

In the Europa League, Aston Villa finished second in the league phase while Nottingham Forest ended the competition's opening stage in 13th. Villa's higher finishing position reflects their stronger group-stage campaign, though Forest's knockout-round form has made the aggregate tie finely balanced heading into this second leg at Villa Park.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: