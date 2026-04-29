WSL - WSL Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal Women and Leicester City WFC will kick-off at Apr 29, 2026, 2:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Arsenal Women vs Leicester City WFC are listed below. US viewers can catch the match on Fubo or ESPN Select.

Arsenal Women return to WSL action at the Emirates Stadium, hosting Leicester City WFC in a league fixture that arrives at a pivotal moment in the Gunners' season.

Renee Slegers' side come into this game on the back of a 2-1 first-leg victory over Lyon in the Women's Champions League semi-final, a result that leaves them in a strong position ahead of the second leg in France. The win over the French giants was built on a late Olivia Smith goal, with the record signing punishing a defensive error to give Arsenal a slender but meaningful advantage.

Leah Williamson's return to fitness has added significant weight to Arsenal's defensive options. The England captain played over an hour against Lyon, and her presence will be welcome as Slegers manages a squad stretched by injuries and a demanding fixture schedule.

Leicester arrive in north London in difficult form. The Foxes have lost all five of their last WSL matches and sit at the bottom of the table, making this a fixture Arsenal will be expected to control. That said, with one eye firmly on Saturday's second leg in Lyon, squad rotation is a genuine possibility.

The WSL title race remains alive for Arsenal, who sit fourth in the standings. Three points here would keep the pressure on the teams above them while maintaining momentum ahead of the European tie.

For Arsenal, the balance between domestic obligation and European ambition will define how Slegers sets up her team. Leicester, battling at the wrong end of the table, will be looking for any foothold they can find.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal Women vs Leicester City WFC live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Leicester City WFC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for Arsenal Women at this time. Renee Slegers does have squad management considerations ahead of the Women's Champions League semi-final second leg against Lyon later this week, and updates on selection are expected closer to kick-off.

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Leicester City WFC either. Further team news for both sides will be added as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Arsenal Women have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over OL Lyonnes in the Women's Champions League semi-final first leg, a result that gives them a lead to defend in France. Earlier in that run, they beat Tottenham Hotspur Women 5-2 in the WSL and Chelsea FC Women 3-1 in the Champions League, though they also suffered defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion Women in the FA Cup and Chelsea in the Champions League. Across those five games, Arsenal scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Leicester City WFC have lost all five of their last matches. Their most recent defeat was a 5-1 loss to London City Lionesses in the WSL, and they also suffered a 6-0 defeat to Manchester City Women earlier in the run. Leicester have conceded 14 goals across those five fixtures while scoring just four, and have yet to record a win or a draw in this recent sequence.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2025, when Leicester City WFC hosted Arsenal Women in the WSL and lost 1-4. Arsenal have won all five of the last recorded fixtures between the clubs, including a 5-1 home victory in April 2025 and a 6-2 win at Leicester in November 2023. Arsenal have scored 20 goals across those five matches, conceding just four.

Standings

In the current WSL table, Arsenal Women sit fourth while Leicester City WFC are twelfth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal Women vs Leicester City WFC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: