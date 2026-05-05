Champions League - Final Stage Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid will kick-off at May 5, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid in the United States are listed below. The match is available across several platforms, giving fans multiple ways to follow the action.

If you are travelling and want to access your usual streaming service from abroad, a VPN allows you to connect to a server in your home country and watch as normal. This is a practical option for supporters who find their preferred platform geo-blocked while overseas.

Arsenal host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final at the Emirates Stadium in London. The tie is finely poised after a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Metropolitano, leaving everything to play for on home soil.

The Gunners arrive in strong domestic form, sitting top of the Premier League with a five-point cushion over Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side dropped points in a 3-3 draw at Everton, and Guardiola himself has since admitted the title race is no longer in City's hands.

Mikel Arteta has received a significant boost ahead of this match, with Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz both returning to contention. The Arsenal manager has spoken openly about his eagerness for the contest, saying he "can't wait" for the Champions League showdown.

Viktor Gyokeres has been one of the stories of Arsenal's season, becoming only the second Arsenal player this century to score 20 or more goals in all competitions in a debut campaign. Yet reports suggest Arteta may prefer a different attacking shape against Diego Simeone's side, with the tactical chess match between the two coaches set to be a defining subplot.

Atletico arrive having won two of their last three LaLiga matches, though they suffered back-to-back defeats to Elche and Real Sociedad in late April. Simeone has been in the headlines for practical rather than tactical reasons, dismissing suggestions that a hotel change in London carried any superstitious significance.

For Arsenal, a place in a European final for the first time in two decades is the prize. For Atletico, it is a chance to reach the continent's showpiece occasion under one of its most enduring managers.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Arsenal are without Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino through injury, though the squad remains well-stocked ahead of this fixture. Arteta's projected XI features David Raya in goal, with a back four of Piero Hincapie, William Saliba, Gabriel, and Ben White. The midfield and attack sees Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Zubimendi, and Viktor Gyokeres named in the projected starting lineup.

Atletico Madrid travel to London without Jose Gimenez, Nahuel Gonzalez, and Pablo Barrios through injury, and carry no suspensions into the second leg. Diego Simeone's projected XI is built around Jan Oblak in goal, with Marcos Ruggeri, Marcos Llorente, David Hancko, and Marc Pubill in defence. Julian Cardoso, Giovanni Simeone, Ademola Lookman, Koke, Julian Alvarez, and Antoine Griezmann complete the projected starting eleven.

Form

Arsenal head into this match having won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a commanding 3-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League, and they also beat Newcastle United 1-0 in that run. The one defeat came against Manchester City, where they lost 2-1. Arsenal drew 0-0 with Sporting CP in the Champions League and shared the spoils 1-1 with Atletico in the first leg of this tie. Across those five matches, the Gunners scored six goals and conceded four.

Atletico Madrid have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win at Valencia in LaLiga, and they also beat Athletic Bilbao 3-2 in that period. The Colchoneros lost 3-2 at Elche and drew 2-2 with Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey, in addition to the 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the first leg. Atletico scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 at the Metropolitano on April 29, 2026, in the first leg of this Champions League semi-final. Prior to that, Arsenal beat Atletico 4-0 at the Emirates in the Champions League group stage in October 2025. Across the last five meetings on record, Arsenal hold two wins to Atletico's two, with one draw, and the clubs have met previously in the Europa League semi-finals in 2018.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Arsenal sit first while Atletico Madrid are placed fourteenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: