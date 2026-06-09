Today's game between Armenia and Moldova will kick-off at Jun 9, 2026, 12:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Armenia vs Moldova in the United States are listed below. Fubo, ViX, and Tubi are all carrying the match, giving US-based fans several ways to access the game.

Armenia and Moldova meet in an international friendly, with both sides carrying the weight of poor recent form into what is a chance to reset before competitive football returns.

Armenia have endured a difficult run of results stretching back through the autumn. They lost five consecutive matches, including a 9-1 thrashing by Portugal in World Cup qualification last November, and a narrow 1-2 defeat to Belarus in their most recent outing in March. It has been a testing period for the squad.

Moldova arrive in no better shape. Ion Nicolaescu's side have lost four of their last five matches, with defeats to Cyprus and Lithuania in the March window compounding a difficult qualification campaign that included losses to Italy and Israel.

For both nations, this fixture comes during a summer schedule shaped by the 2026 World Cup in North America. With neither side involved in the tournament, games like this carry real value as opportunities to give players minutes and work through combinations.

There is no shortage of motivation on either side. Armenia will want to show they can arrest a damaging losing streak on home soil, while Moldova are searching for anything resembling a positive result after a run that has tested the patience of supporters.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Armenia vs Moldova, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Armenia vs Moldova with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been provided for Armenia ahead of this fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or a projected XI available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Moldova are similarly without confirmed squad information. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data has been released ahead of the match. Further details are expected as the game approaches.

Form

Armenia have lost all five of their last five matches, making this one of the more difficult runs in the squad's recent history. Their most recent defeat came against Belarus, a 2-1 loss in a friendly in March 2026. Earlier in the run, they were beaten 9-1 by Portugal in World Cup qualification in November 2025, and also lost 1-0 to Hungary and 2-0 to Hungary in back-to-back qualification fixtures in October. Armenia lost 1-0 to Ireland in that same window. Across all five matches, they failed to keep a single clean sheet.

Moldova have lost four of their last five matches, with their only point coming from a 1-1 draw with Estonia in World Cup qualification in October 2025. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Cyprus in March 2026, following a 2-0 loss to Lithuania days earlier. They were also beaten 4-1 by Israel and 2-0 by Italy in qualification. Across those five games, Moldova scored five goals and conceded eight.





Head-to-Head Record





The two sides have met three times in the available records, with the most recent encounter a 0-0 draw in a friendly in June 2018. Before that, Armenia hosted Moldova in August 2009 and lost 1-4. The earliest meeting on record came in May 2008, when Moldova hosted Armenia and the game ended 2-2. Moldova hold the better record across those three matches, with one win to Armenia's none and one draw apiece.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Armenia vs Moldova today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: