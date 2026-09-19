Watch Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 16:25 State Farm Stadium

The Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona) in a NFC West divisional showdown, during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT on Sunday, September 20.

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks Team News

Seattle Seahawks Team News

Quarterback Shift : Starting quarterback Sam Darnold has been officially ruled out with a soft-tissue glute injury suffered in Week 1. Drew Lock will start under center. Lock performed well in relief duty during week 1, completing 16-of-22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown.

Offensive Line Concerns : Starting right guard Anthony Bradford is highly questionable after missing Friday's practice with combined knee and hip issues. Head Coach Mike Macdonald announced that rookie Christian Haynes will step into the starting right guard spot if Bradford cannot clear protocols.

Receiving Arsenal Defended : The Seahawks will have their complete receiving corps intact. All-Pro veteran Cooper Kupp (back) upgraded to a full practice participant, and rookie Tory Horton (hamstring) has been stripped of his injury designation and is completely cleared to make his 2026 debut.

Secondary Depth Test : Starting safety Ty Okada remains out with a persistent hamstring injury. Meanwhile, impact nickelback Nick Emmanwori is listed as questionable while continuing his recovery from ankle surgery and a recent hip issue. Expect linebacker Tyrice Knight and safety Rodney Thomas II to see expanded packages if Emmanwori sits.

Arizona Cardinals Team News

Secondary Void : The Cardinals will spend at least one more week without starting slot cornerback Garrett Williams, who remains sidelined as he works his way back from a major Achilles recovery. Draft pick Denzel Burke will step up to fill his shoes in nickel and dime alignments.

Front Seven & Interior Battles : Defensively, nose tackles Roy Lopez (groin) and Andrew Billings (knee) are both carrying questionable statuses. Lopez made a vital return to practice on Friday in a limited capacity. Cornerback Max Melton (ankle) and safety Dadrion "Rabbit" Taylor-Demerson (ribs) are also questionable after picking up knocks in Week 1.

Trenches Flux : On the offensive line, elite left guard Isaac Seumalo is highly questionable with a shoulder injury suffered in the closing snaps of Week 1. Right guard Isaiah Adams (knee) logged his first limited practices in a month and is questionable. If both miss, Jon Gaines II is expected to shoulder a heavy burden on the interior.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks