How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams NFL game LIVE: QB Carson Beck set to make Cardinals debut! Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams kick-off time

The Arizona Cardinals host the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona) in an all NFC West clash, during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 15 at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT.

Cardinals (3-6) rookie quarterback Carson Beck is set to make his first career NFL start for an injury-depleted Arizona squad, who are looking to snap a 10-game home losing streak.

The short-handed Rams (5-4) are aiming to extend their three-game winning streak and avenge their Week 6 upset loss (18-16) against the Cardinals.

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams Team News

Both rosters enter Week 10 heavily depleted by injuries, with major headlines surrounding a rookie quarterback debut in Arizona and an All-Pro wide receiver landing on injured reserve in Los Angeles.

Arizona Cardinals Team News

Quarterback Overhaul : Third-round rookie Carson Beck will make his first NFL regular-season start after veteran Gardner Minshew was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending elbow injury. Arizona also traded former starter Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens last week. To add depth behind Beck, the Cardinals signed 40-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson and claimed Joey Aguilar off the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad.

: Third-round rookie Carson Beck will make his first NFL regular-season start after veteran Gardner Minshew was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending elbow injury. Arizona also traded former starter Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens last week. To add depth behind Beck, the Cardinals signed 40-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson and claimed Joey Aguilar off the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad. Depleted Wide Receiver Room : Arizona's top wideout Michael Wilson was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending neck injury suffered in Week 9 against Seattle. With Kendrick Bourne and Jalen Brooks already out for the year, the Cardinals will rely on a makeshift receiving corps featuring Simi Fehoko, Reggie Virgil, Harrison Wallace III, and Devin Duvernay. Tight end Trey McBride remains the focal point of the passing attack after recording at least seven catches in 11 consecutive games.

: Arizona's top wideout Michael Wilson was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending neck injury suffered in Week 9 against Seattle. With Kendrick Bourne and Jalen Brooks already out for the year, the Cardinals will rely on a makeshift receiving corps featuring Simi Fehoko, Reggie Virgil, Harrison Wallace III, and Devin Duvernay. Tight end Trey McBride remains the focal point of the passing attack after recording at least seven catches in 11 consecutive games. Offensive Line & Defense Concerns: Center Hjalte Froholdt has missed consecutive practices while in concussion protocol, putting Hayden Conner in line to start at center. Guard Jon Gaines II (ankle) also remains sidelined, while left tackle Jayden Williams (knee) is limited. Defensively, outside linebacker Josh Sweat (shoulder), defensive lineman Darius Robinson (wrist), defensive tackle Roy Lopez (toe/ankle), and safety Andrew Wingard (groin) all missed Thursday's practice. Running back Bam Knight cleared concussion protocol to practice in full.

Los Angeles Rams Team News

Puka Nacua Placed on IR : All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua was placed on injured reserve Thursday after sustaining MCL and PCL sprains alongside turf toe on the final offensive snap of Week 9's win over Washington. He will miss at least four games.

: All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua was placed on injured reserve Thursday after sustaining MCL and PCL sprains alongside turf toe on the final offensive snap of Week 9's win over Washington. He will miss at least four games. Thin Receiving Corps & Roster Moves : With Davante Adams (hamstring) missing his fourth straight game and Jordan Whittington sidelined, the Rams promoted wide receiver Brennan Presley from the practice squad to the active roster and signed Tyler Scott to the practice squad. Quarterback Matthew Stafford practiced in full despite managing a right elbow issue.

: With Davante Adams (hamstring) missing his fourth straight game and Jordan Whittington sidelined, the Rams promoted wide receiver Brennan Presley from the practice squad to the active roster and signed Tyler Scott to the practice squad. Quarterback Matthew Stafford practiced in full despite managing a right elbow issue. Defensive & Tight End Injuries: The Rams' pass rush—led by Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett, who is limited with a knee issue—remains their primary strength. However, the secondary and tight end groups are banged up. Cornerback Trent McDuffie (back), safety Kam Curl (toe), left guard Steve Avila (hamstring), and tight ends Tyler Higbee (illness), Davis Allen (oblique), and Terrance Ferguson (ankle/hamstring) all missed Thursday's practice.

Arizona Cardinals ARZ Form Los Angeles Rams LA ARZ ARZ LA LA All Games All Games Seattle Seahawks SEA 17 3 Arizona Cardinals ARZ L Dallas Cowboys DAL 30 33 Arizona Cardinals ARZ W Arizona Cardinals ARZ 16 30 Denver Broncos DEN L Los Angeles Rams LA 16 18 Arizona Cardinals ARZ W Arizona Cardinals ARZ 21 45 Detroit Lions DET L Matches played 5 Points scored 91 All Games All Games Washington Commanders WAS 13 20 Los Angeles Rams LA W Los Angeles Rams LA 24 9 Los Angeles Chargers LAC W Las Vegas Raiders LVR 21 35 Los Angeles Rams LA W Los Angeles Rams LA 16 18 Arizona Cardinals ARZ L Los Angeles Rams LA 34 37 Buffalo Bills BUF L Matches played 5 Points scored 129

Head to Head Draw 2 0 3 NFL Los Angeles Rams LA 16 Arizona Cardinals ARZ 18 FT NFL Los Angeles Rams LA 37 Arizona Cardinals ARZ 20 FT NFL Arizona Cardinals ARZ 17 Los Angeles Rams LA 45 FT NFL Los Angeles Rams LA 13 Arizona Cardinals ARZ 9 FT NFL Arizona Cardinals ARZ 41 Los Angeles Rams LA 10 FT 105 Points scored 121

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks