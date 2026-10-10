How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions kick-off time

11 Oct 2026 - 16:25 State Farm Stadium

The Arizona Cardinals host the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona), during Week 5 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 11 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT.

Despite winning their season opener, the Cardinals are now 1-3 and sit bottom of the NFC West. The Lions are 2-2, but are winless on their travels so far.

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions Team News

The Cardinals and the Lions enter this game looking for a critical rebound, though both defenses are heavily depleted, which is expected to shape the game strategy.

Detroit Lions Team News

The Lions have formally ruled out four players. Though safety Brian Branch and center Cade Mays returned to practice in a limited capacity this week after long-term injury lay-offs, the coaching staff is choosing a cautious approach ahead of their upcoming bye week.

Impact Analytics : While Brian Branch is officially out, his return to practice indicates he will likely feature right after the bye week against the Packers. Defensive lineman Tyleik Williams is listed as questionable with a foot bruise sustained against the Panthers, but he explicitly stated, "I'm ready to go," and expects to play. Edge rusher DJ Wonnum (back) has no game designation and is fully cleared.

Arizona Cardinals Team News

The Cardinals' offensive line has taken a massive blow, and their secondary will also miss a primary contributor.

Impact Analytics : Head coach Mike LaFleur confirmed that star offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is out for the remainder of the year. With right guard Isaiah Adams also ruled out, Arizona's protective front will be significantly compromised against Detroit's pass rush.

The Good News : Rookie sensation running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) logged full practice reps late in the week and carries no status designation, meaning he is greenlit to carry a full workload. Safety Dadrion "Rabbit" Taylor-Demerson (back) is also fully cleared and will slide in to replace the inactive Andrew Wingard. Defensive lineman Walter Nolen is trending positively to play despite a limited Friday practice session.

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks