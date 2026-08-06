Watch Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers in the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game LIVE: Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Live stream Cardinals vs Panthers on NBC

What time is kickoff?

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET tonight.

6 Aug 2026 - 20:00 Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

What TV channel is the game on?

The game is available to watch on NBC. Local NBC affiliate channels for Arizona, North Carolina and South Carolina can be found below:

State Market Station (Call Sign) Channel Arizona Phoenix KPNX 12 Arizona Tucson KVOA 4 Arizona Yuma KYMA 11 North Carolina Charlotte WCNC-TV 36 North Carolina Raleigh/Durham WRAL-TV 5 South Carolina Greenville/Spartanburg WYFF 4 South Carolina Columbia WIS 10

Where can I live stream the game?

If you don't have cable, the easiest way to catch the game on NBC is by signing up for a Fubo free trial.

Fubo includes local NBC affiliates in its base package, meaning you can stream the game live on your smart TV, tablet, or phone without a long-term cable commitment. Since they offer a free trial for new users, you can sign up, watch tonight's kickoff for free, and cancel afterward if you decide not to keep the service for the regular season.

Other ways to stream

Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers Match Preview

The wait is finally over. The NFL’s 107th season officially gets underway tonight as the Arizona Cardinals face off against the Carolina Panthers in the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. Set against the historic backdrop of Canton, Ohio, this exhibition matchup gives fans their first taste of gridiron action since February and sets the stage for a weekend celebrating the enshrinement of several franchise legends.

The Cardinals take the field under the guidance of first-year head coach Mike LaFleur. Tonight will provide the very first glimpse into LaFleur’s offensive schemes and how he plans to run the sideline, giving younger players and roster hopefuls a chance to make an immediate impression on the new coaching staff.

Meanwhile, Panthers head coach Dave Canales enters his third season following a highly encouraging 2025 campaign that saw Carolina capture the NFC South crown and host a playoff game. The coaching staff will be looking to set a physical, winning tone early in the preseason to carry that momentum forward.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For NFL fans in the United States, utilizing a Virtual Private Network (VPN),such as NordVPN, offers a significant advantage primarily by bypassing frustrating regional blackout restrictions and geographical broadcast limits. Because the NFL heavily fragments its broadcasting rights - often restricting local in-market games on streaming platforms like NFL+ or blacking out specific matchups on NFL Sunday Ticket to protect local cable networks - a VPN allows you to mask your IP address and virtually relocate to a different U.S. city, instantly unlocking restricted games.

Furthermore, a VPN enables U.S. viewers to securely access international streaming platforms, such as the international NFL Game Pass via DAZN, which streams every single live game in one place without any domestic blackout headaches. Beyond bypassing geo-blocks, connecting to a VPN encrypts your internet traffic, preventing your Internet Service Provider (ISP) from deliberately throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic live sporting events to ensure a smoother, buffer-free streaming experience.

If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Early Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers Team News

The Panthers arrive in Canton looking to avoid any further injuries after suffering two devastating blows early in training camp. Head coach Dave Canales is expected to be exceptionally cautious tonight.

Rookie pass rusher Nic Scourton suffered a torn ACL on the very first day of training camp and has been ruled out for the season. Chris Brazzell II was another rookie casualty, the wide receiver tore his LCL during camp and will also miss the entirety of the 2026 campaign.

The Cardinals are entering a significant franchise reset under new head coach Mike LaFleur.

LaFleur has explicitly confirmed that the rookie running back will sit out tonight’s Hall of Fame Game. With Kyler Murray gone, the spotlight will be on the remaining quarterback room. Expect a heavy rotation of backups taking the snaps as LaFleur begins implementing his new offensive scheme in a live-game scenario.