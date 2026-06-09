Today's game between Argentina and Iceland will kick-off at Jun 9, 2026, 9:00 PM.

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Argentina vs Iceland is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ViX. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Argentina and Iceland meet in an international friendly as Lionel Scaloni's world champions continue their preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Albiceleste arrive in exceptional form. They have won five consecutive matches without conceding more than once in any of them, and Scaloni will want that momentum carried into the tournament, where Argentina open their title defence against Algeria on June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

At the heart of everything Argentina do is Lionel Messi. The 38-year-old Inter Miami forward is set to play in what is expected to be his final World Cup, and his involvement in this friendly adds genuine weight to what is otherwise a low-stakes occasion. Scaloni has made clear that Messi will play for as long as he wants, and the squad named for the 2026 tournament reflects a group built around him.

Iceland come into this fixture having struggled for results in recent months. Their last five matches produced just one draw and three defeats, including a 4-0 loss to Mexico and a 1-0 defeat to Japan. They will need to show considerably more defensive resilience here if they are to trouble the world champions.

This is the only previous competitive meeting between these two nations came at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where the sides drew 1-1 in a result that sent shockwaves through the tournament. Iceland will draw on that memory, even if the balance of power has shifted considerably since then.

For viewers looking to watch Argentina vs Iceland live, TV channel and live stream information is listed below.

How to watch Argentina vs Iceland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been confirmed for either side ahead of this fixture. Argentina have no listed injuries or suspensions, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Iceland are similarly without confirmed team news. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both squads are announced.

Form

Argentina arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their most recent matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory over Honduras on June 7, and they have not lost a game in this run. Earlier in the sequence, they beat Zambia 5-0 and Puerto Rico 6-0, demonstrating a ruthless edge in front of goal. A 2-1 win over Mauritania and a 2-0 victory away to Angola complete a flawless five-match record.

Iceland's recent form tells a different story. They have lost three of their last five matches, drawing the other two. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Japan on May 31, and they were beaten 4-0 by Mexico in February. A draw with Haiti and a draw with Canada in March were the only points they managed across this period, and they have conceded eight goals in five outings.





Head-to-Head Record

ARG Last match ISL 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Argentina 1 - 1 Iceland 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





Argentina and Iceland have only one match in the available head-to-head record. The two sides met at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on June 16, 2018, drawing 1-1 in a group stage encounter. That result remains the sole meeting between these nations in the dataset.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Iceland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: