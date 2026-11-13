How to watch Angola vs South Sudan with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 3 14 Nov 2026 - 14:00

Angola host South Sudan in Africa Cup of Nations Qualification action, with both sides sitting in Group B and separated by two places in the standings.

Angola arrive in decent form under coach Aliou Cisse, having picked up a win and a draw from their two most recent qualification outings. Their defensive solidity has been a feature, and they will look to press that advantage on home soil.

South Sudan, managed by Nicolas Dupuis, have struggled for consistency in recent months. Three defeats from their last three matches have left them rooted to the bottom of Group B, and they face a difficult task against a more settled Angola side.

For Angola, this is a chance to consolidate second place in the group and maintain pressure on the teams above them. A home win would go a long way toward securing their qualification ambitions.

South Sudan will need a significant improvement on recent performances to take anything from this fixture. Their attacking output has been limited, and defensive lapses have cost them dearly in previous rounds.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Angola vs South Sudan, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

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