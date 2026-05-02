Today's game between Angel City FC and Utah Royals will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 8:45 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Angel City FC vs Utah Royals are listed below. The match is available in the United States on Fubo, ion, and Tubi, giving fans multiple ways to follow the action.

Angel City FC host Utah Royals in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both clubs sitting in the top half of the table and looking to build on contrasting recent runs.

Angel City arrive at this match under pressure after back-to-back defeats. A 2-1 loss to Portland Thorns last weekend followed an earlier home reverse against Orlando Pride, and the Californian side will be eager to stop the slide in front of their own supporters.

Utah Royals, by contrast, arrive in strong form. They have won three of their last five matches, including a commanding 3-0 away victory over Seattle Reign FC just days ago, and they carry genuine momentum into this contest.

The Royals sit fifth in the NWSL standings, one place and a handful of points above Angel City in seventh. A win for either side would have real implications on the early-season table.

Angel City showed they can perform at a high level earlier in the campaign, putting four past Chicago Stars and winning away at Bay FC. Recapturing that form at home is the challenge facing their coaching staff this week.

For viewers in the United States, the match is available across several platforms. Read on for full details on how to watch, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Angel City FC vs Utah Royals with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Angel City FC ahead of this fixture, and no confirmed projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Utah Royals are similarly without published team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data has been confirmed. Further details are expected to emerge in the days leading up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Angel City FC have won three and lost two of their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Portland Thorns on April 26, continuing a difficult spell after an earlier 2-1 home loss to Orlando Pride. Before those setbacks, Angel City put together a strong run that included a 4-0 win over Chicago Stars and a 3-1 away victory at Bay FC. Across the five matches, they scored ten goals and conceded six.

Utah Royals have taken four points from a possible six in their last three matches and hold a record of three wins, one draw, and one loss across their past five. Their latest result was a 3-0 away win at Seattle Reign FC on April 27. They also beat Chicago Stars 1-0 and won 2-1 at Boston Legacy FC, with their only defeat coming against San Diego Wave FC. The Royals scored eight goals and conceded five across the five-game stretch.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended goalless, a 0-0 draw played at Utah in August 2025. Before that, Angel City won 2-0 as hosts in May 2025. Across the four most recent head-to-head fixtures in the dataset, Angel City have won two, Utah have won none, and two matches have ended level, with the sides sharing a 1-1 draw in October 2024 and Angel City winning 2-1 at Utah in May 2024.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Utah Royals sit fifth while Angel City FC are seventh, making this a direct contest between two sides separated by just two positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Angel City FC vs Utah Royals today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: